Usually Disney creates new attractions based on scenes from its films but this time around the company is doing things a bit differently by creating a film around one of its most famous attractions and we have all the details on how you can watch Disney's Jungle Cruise online.

Based on the theme park attraction of the same name located in Adventureland at four of its parks around the world, Jungle Cruise stars fan favorites Dwayne Johnson as skipper Frank Wolff and Emily Blunt as Dr. Lily Houghton. However, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti are also featured in the film.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Jungle Cruise tells the story of researcher Dr. Lily Houghton who travels from London to the Amazon Jungle in search of an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities. In order to travel down the Amazon River and find the tree with the power to change the future of medicine, Lily hires wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff.

Together the two embark on the journey of a lifetime aboard Frank's ramshackle-but-charming boat La Quila. During their epic quest, Lily and Frank encounter innumerable dangers and even supernatural forces that they'll have to overcome in order to reach the ancient tree.

While you can head out to the theater to watch Jungle Cruise, you'll also be able to watch Disney's new adventure film online as it's being released on Disney Plus Premier Access.

Whether you grew up riding the ride at Disneyland or Magic Kingdom or just want to see the Rock star in a film beside Emily Blunt, we have all the details on how you can watch Disney's Jungle Cruise from anywhere in the world.

Jungle Cruise - Where and when?

Disney's new adventure film Jungle Cruise will be released in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access on Friday, July 30. Unlike other films on the streaming service, you'll need to have an active Disney Plus membership and order the film for $29.99 in order to watch it online. Once you've purchased access, you'll be able to pause, rewind, fast-forward, or rewatch the film for as long as you're a Disney+ subscriber.

How to watch Disney's Jungle Cruise in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and already subscribe to Disney Plus, you'll be able to watch Jungle Cruise when it premieres on Friday, July 30. As Disney's latest adventure film is being released via Disney Plus Premier Access, that means you'll need to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of your monthly subscription to watch it.

However, if you haven't signed up for Disney Plus yet, the streaming service costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 for the year. There's also a Disney+ Bundle available that gives you access to Disney Plus along with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month.