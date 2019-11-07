Amazon today announced that Disney+ — the upcoming streaming service from Disney that'll be home to everything from Star Wars to every Marvel movie to, of course, Disney fare — will be available on Amazon Fire TV devices on launch day, Nov. 12.

Amazon was the lone holdout from the initial slate of supported devices. While it didn't break down the exact devices that would be supported, Amazon did say to expect it on "Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and compatible Fire Tablets.

And because Fire TV is, well, fire TV, you'll be able to use your voice to control Disney+. All you'll have to do is say "Alexa, open Disney Plus," and she'll fire up Disney+ on your Fire TV. Amazon also says that Disney+ content will be included in Fire TV's universal search, so you can tell Alexa to play specific shows, too.

Disney+ will intiially be available in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands. It'll launch on Nov. 19 in Australia and New Zealand.