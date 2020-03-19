This breaks down to just £4.17 per month, which is around the same price as a single cup of coffee. The offer is available through the end of March 23, and if you sign up on March 24 you'll be stuck paying the full £59.99 price. Given the recent Coronavirus concerns, odds are that you'll be spending much more time indoors, whether you planned for it or not. Streaming services like Disney Plus are a great way to help pass that time.

If you reside in the UK and have been waiting for Disney Plus to become officially available, the wait is nearly over. Starting March 24 customers across the UK, Italy, Spain, and more will have access to all the content, and signing up before then scores you a nice extra discount on the annual subscription. Normally, Disney would charge £59.99 for the yearly subscription, but right now you can save £10 on that price, making it just £49.99 for 12 months .

Sign up to get access to all of Disney's great content in one place for less. This offer is only good until March 23, so don't miss out!

Disney Plus originally launched in the U.S., Australia, Canada, and more back in November 2019 and was met with a high demand. Since then, the streaming service has slowly expanded beyond that, with India's Hotstar release coming three weeks ahead of schedule. For the most part, the catalog will contain all the same shows in the UK that it does in the U.S., though shows like The Mandalorian will only start to "roll out" on March 24, which means the episodes will slowly become available as they did during the U.S. launch.

Customers who are subscribed to DisneyLife will be migrated to Disney Plus after it launches, though details are scarce about how that will work at this point. It was also recently announced that Disney Plus would be available on SkyQ thanks to a new partnership.

If you want to ensure that you are ready to stream all of the amazing content, from The Simpsons to Marvel movies and everything in between when the service launches, you'll want to sign up now. This offer is only good for those who sign up for an annual plan, but honestly at this price it's hard to not want to just pay once and watch it for twelve months without any additional payments.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.