What you need to know
- Disney+ dropped a teaser on Twitter for the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special.
- The animated original special is set to debut on Disney+ starting November 17, 2020.
- The original Star Wars Holiday Special aired on CBS in 1978.
Disney+ dropped a proton torpedo on us via Twitter today when it announced that it is reviving the notorious 1978 classic Star Wars Holiday Special with the help of its partners at LEGO. The teaser image pokes fun at Star Wars lore and features a gift-wrapped LEGO hand with the caption, "To: Luke, From: Your Father."
While this new special gets its name and will draw inspiration from the original Star Wars Holiday Special, Disney and LEGO will update it with the newer batch of characters such as Rey, Finn, Poe, and others who travel back to Chewie's home planet to learn about the mysterious holiday, Life Day.
Most of our readers were likely not alive when the original special aired on CBS back in 1978 — this writer was not yet three and didn't see it until after he'd graduated college — but if you get the chance to find an old copy on VHS or somewhere in the depths of YouTube, I highly encourage you to watch it. For example, did you know that Boba Fett made his debut in a cartoon during the special? Or that Chewbacca had a family beyond Han Solo? Or that Bea Arthur was in it?!
Disney and LEGO have a long history of working together on great Star Wars content, from the animated stories to the popular line of (/lego-star-wars-skywalker-saga-playstation-4-everything-you-need-know) and other platforms.
If you haven't signed up for a Disney+ subscription, now is the time to do so. The service just made its way to Google's Nest Hub smart speakers, and season 2 of The Mandalorian is set to be released in just a few weeks. Get ready to explore a galaxy far, far away, and escape all of the madness of 2020!
