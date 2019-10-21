Best answer: Yes, Disney+ has an app for Android TV, though the Android TV version has seen bugs with audio during the Netherlands preview.

While Android TV certainly isn't the most popular entertainment system around, it's still got its fair share of users, and whether you have a TV running Android TV or a set-top box like the awesome NVIDIA Shield TV, you can breathe a sigh of relief.

Android TV is one of the supported platforms for Disney+ when it launches later this year.

You'll be able to play Disney+ content on Android TV via the Disney+ Android TV app or via Chromecast from an Android phone or tablet.

Disney+ is in a beta preview in the Netherlands so that Disney can work through bugs and system load issues (better now than when the public launch rolls around). One of the platforms we're seeing more bugs with is Android TV.

Since the Disney+ app is live on Google Play for the Netherlands, its user reviews are visible to users in all countries, which allows us to see the problems the Android TV app is having at the moment:

Audio is missing on most of the higher-resolution content when playing on Android TV. Disney support has confirmed the issue and is working to resolve it.

Control is limited on Android TV when using some types of media remotes.

Playing to Android TV via Chromecast is seeing the same buffering, disconnecting, and inconsistent performance as casting to an external Chromecast.

We've still got time before the November release, and hopefully these issues will be resolved by then so I can enjoy Disney+ on my Shield TV. Thank you to Dutch beta users who are helping find and report bugs with the Android TV and Android apps for Disney+.