Disney+ content went live on India's Hotstar several weeks ahead of schedule, with the streaming service noting at the time that it was testing the waters. The rollout was paused and Disney+ pushed its initial launch date on March 29, but we now have more details on the integration.

Disney+ is set to be available on Hotstar starting April 3, with the streaming platform picking up over a hundred original TV series and over 250 movies. Most of the content that's going live will be available to stream in regional languages — including Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil — and Hotstar is getting rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar following the integration.

We also know how much the new service will cost. Disney will continue to offer a free tier with ads, and there's now a Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan that lets users stream their favorite shows and selected titles like the Marvel Cinematic Universe catalog, The Lion King, Frozen II, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, Mickey Mouse, Gajju Bhai, Doraemon, and Shin-chan in Indian languages.

The plan also includes unlimited sports streaming, including major cricketing events, football, Formula 1, and more. Disney+ Hotstar VIP costs ₹399 ($5.30), making it a fantastic option for those looking to stream Disney content.

For those looking to stream Disney+ original programming and other English language content, there's Disney+ Hotstar Premium. This plan includes the likes of The Mandalorian and the Star Wars franchise, a vast selection of shows from HBO, Fox, and Showtime, and unlimited sports streaming. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium tier costs ₹1,499 ($20) a year.

Essentially, the addition of Disney+ has increased the cost of the VIP plan from ₹365 ($4.90) to ₹399 ($5.30), and the Premium plan from ₹999 ($13.25) to ₹1,499 ($20). That means you're paying a premium of $7.75 a year for Disney+, making India the most affordable market for streaming Disney+ content. If you've already subscribed to one of the two tiers on Hotstar, you'll automatically be switched to the new Disney+ plans.