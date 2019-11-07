Disney+ global roadmapSource: Disney

What you need to know

  • Disney has announced that Disney+ will be coming to a number of countries in Western Europe March 31, 2020.
  • The United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Italy have been confirmed for this launch window with more "to be announced soon".
  • Available titles will vary by country.

During today's Investor Call, Disney announced that Disney+ would be coming to a number of Western European countries including France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom on March 31, 2020. This lines up with the "first half of 2020" rollout that western Europe was slated for in the global timeline debuted back during the April Disney+ Investor Day.

If you're in one of these countries, congrats, but remember that just because all of these awesome films and TV shows have been confirmed for launch day next week in the US doesn't mean you'll be seeing them come April. This is especially true for France, where media law states that theatrically-released films are barred from streaming services like Disney+ for three years, meaning you won't see Endgame on Disney+ in France until 2021.

Everything we know about Disney+ one week before launch