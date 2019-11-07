What you need to know
- Disney has announced that Disney+ will be coming to a number of countries in Western Europe March 31, 2020.
- The United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Italy have been confirmed for this launch window with more "to be announced soon".
- Available titles will vary by country.
During today's Investor Call, Disney announced that Disney+ would be coming to a number of Western European countries including France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom on March 31, 2020. This lines up with the "first half of 2020" rollout that western Europe was slated for in the global timeline debuted back during the April Disney+ Investor Day.
Just announced: #DisneyPlus will be available in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain (and more to be announced soon) starting on March 31st. Please note: Titles may vary by territory. pic.twitter.com/lE6nzBeaXy— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 7, 2019
If you're in one of these countries, congrats, but remember that just because all of these awesome films and TV shows have been confirmed for launch day next week in the US doesn't mean you'll be seeing them come April. This is especially true for France, where media law states that theatrically-released films are barred from streaming services like Disney+ for three years, meaning you won't see Endgame on Disney+ in France until 2021.
Everything we know about Disney+ one week before launch
Hey Google — why hasn't my Pixel 4 gotten the November security patch?
The Pixel 4 is Google's latest flagship smartphone, so why is it still stuck on the October security patch?
Something fishy's going on: How Google names in-development Pixels
Did you know your Pixel phone was named after a fish? Check out the faces behind the names for Google's Pixel line.
You no longer have to ask your Google Smart Display when a photo was taken
Google Photos on smart displays now shows the date and the length of time since a photo was taken. Huzzah!
Which 4K TV should you get to enjoy your new Disney+ subscription?
Disney+ is here and we have found some of the best 4K TVs that you should consider if you want to get the best playback quality with your new Disney+ subscription.