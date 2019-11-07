During today's Investor Call, Disney announced that Disney+ would be coming to a number of Western European countries including France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom on March 31, 2020. This lines up with the "first half of 2020" rollout that western Europe was slated for in the global timeline debuted back during the April Disney+ Investor Day.

Just announced: #DisneyPlus will be available in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain (and more to be announced soon) starting on March 31st. Please note: Titles may vary by territory. pic.twitter.com/lE6nzBeaXy

If you're in one of these countries, congrats, but remember that just because all of these awesome films and TV shows have been confirmed for launch day next week in the US doesn't mean you'll be seeing them come April. This is especially true for France, where media law states that theatrically-released films are barred from streaming services like Disney+ for three years, meaning you won't see Endgame on Disney+ in France until 2021.

