Discovery Plus launched in early 2021 with a media library featuring thousands of hours of lifestyle and education-centered content, from HGTV's Fixer Upper and Hometown to TLC's 90 Day Fiancé and BBC's Planet Earth. The platform also gives subscribers the option to opt for an ad-supported or ad-free plan. Whether you're doing research before selecting your next streaming subscription or just want to know how it compares, here's everything you need to know about Discovery Plus.

Discovery on the horizon Discovery+ All your guilty pleasure shows Discovery Plus provides access to 55,000 episodes of shows from OWN, The Magnolia Network, TLC, Discovery, and more. From $5 at Discovery+

What is Discovery+? Launched at the start of 2021, the Discovery Plus streaming platform provides subscribers with access to more than 55,000 episodes of classic television series from channels including Animal Planet, Food Network, HGTV, and TLC. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Starting at just $5 per month, Discovery Plus also boasts a lineup of original series that air exclusively on the new streaming platform. These include Home Town: Ben's Workshop, 90 Day Diaries, American Detective with Lt. Joe Kenda, Bobby and Giada in Italy, and Six Degrees with Mike Rowe. How much does Discovery+ cost?

Discovery Plus currently offers two tiers of subscriptions. The basic plan costs $5 a month and provides access to all content on the platform with limited ad support. The next level of plan costs $7 per month and is ad-free. It's also worth pointing out that Verizon is currently offering a promotion to select customers for 12 months of the ad-free service for free. In which countries is Discovery+ available? After entering India's streaming market in 2020, Discovery Plus rolled out across the United States and U.S. territories such as American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands in early 2021. The Discovery Plus platform is also currently available in Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Nordic countries. It is scheduled to launch in Latin America, Brazil, and some parts of Asia in the near future. What devices support Discovery+?

The Discovery Plus app is compatible with most streaming devices, including Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and is coming soon to Prime Video Channels. You can also access the Discovery Plus app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Apple TV. Here's the full list of compatible devices.

Platform Discovery+ Android phones/tablets ✔️ Android TV ✔️ Google TV ✔️ Chromecast ✔️ iOS & iPadOS ✔️ Apple TV ✔️ Fire tablets ✔️ FireTV devices ✔️ Roku ✔️ Xbox One/Series S/X ✔️ PlayStation 4 ✔️ Nintendo Switch ❌ Smart TVs Samsung (2017 and newer) | Sony via Google Play Store

What channels are on Discovery+?

Discovery Plus is home to an extensive library of content from nearly 20 networks, including Discovery, TLC, Animal Planet, Food Network, HGTV, ID, A&E, Lifetime, OWN, Travel, Science Network, and more. The streaming platform currently offers more than 55,000 episodes of content across all channels and only plans to grow. All channels on Discovery+ Whether home improvement projects or solving crimes is your thing, Discovery Plus has you covered. You'll find a list of all the networks currently featured on Discovery Plus below. HGTV

Food Network

TLC

ID

Animal Planet

BBC

American Heroes Channel

OWN

Discovery Channel

Discovery Life

Destination America

Magnolia Network (formerly DIY Network)

A&E

Lifetime

History

Travel Channel

Science Channel The platform also features new digital content from The Dodo, Pop Sugar, Now This, Seeker, and Thrillist, as well as fan-favorite content from the now-defunct DIY Network. Account limits, profiles and parental controls Both subscription tiers of Discovery Plus allow users to stream accessible content on up to four devices at one time. Each account can also support up to five personalized profiles, which allow you to select a profile image, set unique preferences, and save episodes to watch later with My List that won't be shared across profiles. Discovery Plus does not offer any parental control tools at this time. However, if you're accessing the Discovery Plus app through Apple TV, you can restrict access to certain content in the Apple TV Settings. Try Discovery+ for free If you're not sure which Discovery Plus plan will be the best fit for your streaming needs, you can sign up right now for a 7-day free trial. All you need to do is take few minutes to sign up online. You will be able to cancel your subscription at any time during or after the seven-day free trial period and will also have the option to upgrade or downgrade your account at any time.