Discovery Plus: What shows are available?

Launched in January 2021, the Discovery Plus streaming service boasts a massive and varied media library featuring roughly 55,000 episodes of series from networks including HGTV, OWN, TLC, Food Network, and more. But with so much to choose from, where do you start? Here's a sampling of the shows available on Discovery+ right now.

Discovery+ originals

Discovery+ boasts a lineup up of new shows that air exclusively on the streaming platform. From spinoffs of TLC's popular 90 Day Fiancé to completely new shows centered in true crime, food and home improvement, here are some of the best Discovery+ originals streaming right now.

On the case American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda Watch at Discovery+ American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda follows one of the countries toughest detectives as he investigates some of the most disturbing cases from across the United States. Shotgun wedding 90 Day Diaries Watch at Discovery+ 90 Day Diaries offers an intimate look into the lives of the 90 Day Fiancé couples -- told from their perspective. On the road again Bobby and Giada In Italy Watch at Discovery+ Bobby and Giada In Italy follows chefs Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis as they embark on a whirlwind trip to try the best food Rome and Tuscany have to offer. Let them (make) cake Cakealikes Watch at Discovery+ Hosted by Tregaye Fraser, Cakealikes is a competition baking show that asks cake experts to create life-size cakes of famous celebrities. Teams vie to impresses judges Kalen Allen and Natalie Sideserf in hopes of winning the $10,000 prize. Wedding woes Say Yes to the Dress: In Sickness and in Health Watch at Discovery+ In Say Yes to the Dress: In Sickness and in Health, television personality and designer Randy Fenoli teams up with wedding dress designer Hayley Paige to rescue brides whose weddings were impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Chicken and beer and more Luda Can't Cook Watch at Discovery+ Luda Can't Cook follows rapper, actor and entrepreneur Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as he learns how to cook from some of the world's best chefs.

True Crime

Discovery+ has collected the best of the best in true crime from networks including ID and A&E. Whether you want to look back at old cases or help solve one alongside real detectives, here's a selection of trending true crime shows available on Discovery+.

Too close for comfort Evil Lives Here (ID) Watch at Discovery+ Evil Lives Here finds people recounting true stories about living side-by-side with sociopathic friends or family who eventually went on to commit violent crimes. Outdoor outlaws North Woods Law (Animal Planet) Watch at Discovery+ North Woods Law follows employees of Maine's elite Game Warden Services as they keep order and patrol more than 18 million acres of rugged terrain. Crime stoppers The First 48 (A&E) Watch at Discovery+ The First 48 highlights top police departments across the United States in the critical first 48 hours of murder investigations. The long-running series gives unprecedented access to crime scenes, interrogations and forensic processing.

Food & Home

Discovery+ is the hub for your favorite cooking and home improvement shows. In addition to providing acces to series featuring professional chefs like Bobby Flay and Guy Fieri, the platform is the home for content from Chip and Joanna Gaines' new Magnolia Network. You'll also find the best in home renovations, whether you're spending big or remodeling on a budget. Here are some of the shows you can check out on Discovery+ now.

Beating the best Beat Bobby Flay (Food Network) Watch at Discovery+ On Beat Bobby Flay, a pair of chefs battle for the chance to take down Chef Bobby Flay. The winner of the first round moves forward to compete against Flay, with both asked to cook variations of the competitor's signature dish. The next big thing Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Food Network) Watch at Discovery+ Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives follows restaurateur Guy Fieri as he road trips across the country to check out the best of the best in local greasy spoons. More Magnolia Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia Network) Watch at Discovery+ Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines finds the Fixer Upper co-host spending time in her kitchen while sharing her favorite recipes and family stories. Making a home Property Brothers: Forever Home (HGTV) Watch at Discovery+ Property Brothers: Forever Home follows Drew and Jonathan Scott as they help couples transform their houses into homes they'll want to stay in for years to come. Upcyling on a budget Flea Market Flip (HGTV) Watch at Discovery+ Hosted by Lara Spencer, Flea Market Flip challenges a variety of upcycling experts to scour flea market booths in search of items they can buy, fix and then flip for a profit while operating within a $500 budget. The best in home design Rock the Block (HGTV) Watch at Discovery+ On Rock the Block, teams of HGTV's top designers have a small time frame and a small budget to renovate four blank-slate homes on the same block with their respective signature styles.

Science & Technology

Discovery+ also offers a selection of classic and new series for the nerd inside us all. Do you like to bust myths? Do you want to know the science behind the products you use everyday? These shows from networks such as Discovery, Science and AHC will probably do the trick.

Busting the BS Mythbusters (Discovery) Watch at Discovery+ In Mythbusters, special effects experts Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman use their expertise and scientific fact to bust a new batch of urban legends in every episode. Making it make sense How It's Made (Science) Watch at Discovery+ From aluminum foil to contact lenses, How It's Made explores how everyday items are manufactured and produced. Conspiracy theory Codes and Conspiracies (AHC) Watch at Discovery+ Codes and Conspiracies explores the world's most iconic places, inventions and influential people in the context of historical "facts" that have been warped across decades.

Relationships & Lifestyle

Discovery+ is the hub for all the relationship and lifestyle-centered shows you probably consider a guilty pleasure. If you're a fan of TLC's popular docuseries or addicted to all the love-related reality shows on Lifetime, here are some shows you might want to catch up on.

Family ties Sister Wives (TLC) Watch at Discovery+ Sister Wives tells the true story of Kody Brown, a father and husband who is married to three women, and follows their extraordinary mixed family. Love at first sight Married at First Sight (Lifetime) Watch at Discovery+ Married at Fight operates as a social experiment and follows six brave souls who have agreed to getting legally married the moment they first meet their hand-picked suitor. Relationship goals Ready to Love (OWN) Watch at Discovery+ A twist on a traditional dating show, Ready to Love follows a series of successful Black men and women as they search for authentic love. Kids, kids, kids Outdaughtered (TLC) Watch at Discovery+ Outdaughtered documents the life of Danielle and Adam Busby, the couple who became parents to the only all-female set of quintuplets in the United States after already hvaing one daughter. The show follows the everyday adventures that come with being a family of eight. Serve it, queen Dragnificent (TLC) Watch at Discovery+ TLC's answer to Queer Eye, Dragnificent follows four of America's favorite drag queens as they come to the rescue of people who are in need of a change and help them to reimagine themselves inside and out. They like nice things Marrying Millions (Lifetime) Watch at Discovery+ Marrying Millions follows a series of couples who are in love and plan to marry, but who also come from completely different financial worlds.

Nature & Animals

Do you love cute animals and protecting the planet? Discovery+ also features a variety of nature docuseries and reality shows that put animals and conservationism at the forefront. Here are a few of the series you can stream right now.

All the animals Crikey! It's the Irwins (Animal Planet) Watch at Discovery+ Crikey! It's the Irwins follows Australian conservationists Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin as they care for more than 1,200 animals daily at the Australia Zoo. Making a change Pit Bulls & Parolees (Animal Planet) Watch at Discovery+ Pit Bulls & Parolees centers on Tia Maria Torres and her family at the Villalobos Rescue Center, who work to change the stereotypes surrounding pit bulls by pairing them with paroled felons who volunteer to find the dogs forever homes. The circle of life Planet Earth (BBC) Watch at Discovery+ Narrated by David Attenborough, each episode of Planet Earth explores a different habitat on Earth and explores how the living creatures in that habitat survive.

The best Discovery+ has to offer

Discovery+ is a solid service for streamers looking for a bit of everything when it comes to television. From recipes and home improvement to real-life success stories and the science that surrounds us every day, the networks included under the Discovery+ umbrella have you covered.

If you're someone who loves to see how other people in this crazy world navigating life, than any one of the 90 Day spinoffs may be your guilty pleasure. If you're more interested in catching the bad guy, then The First 48 might be more your cup of tea. And if you love animals and are looking for something uplifting to binge, Pit Bulls and Parolees might be the series you didn't know you needed.

It's also worth noting that Discovery+ is also affordable for the amount of content it offers in its media catalog. Specifically, Discovery+ currently offers subscribers to tiers of plans. The basic ad-supported plan costs $5 per month, while the ad-free version costs $7 per month. You can also try either level of subscription by when you sign up for a free trial of Discovery+.