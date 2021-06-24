What you need to know
- Luna is a cloud gaming service from Amazon currently in early access.
- Dirt 5, Saints Row: The Third Remastered, and Valkyria Chronicles 4 are coming to its games lineup in July.
- Luna Plus costs $6/month for unlimited game streaming on up to two devices.
Amazon Luna's growing games library is adding three new games in July with Dirt 5, Saints Row The Third: Remastered, and Valkyria Chronicles 4. This comes after the service saw Yakuza 0, The Falconeer, and Killer Queen Black join in June.
Dirt 5 released around the same time as the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and is billed as developer Codemasters' most ambitious title yet in the off-road racing series. Saints Row: The Third Remastered is an enhanced edition of the wacky action/adventure title from 2011. Lastly, Valkyria Chronicles 4 is a beloved tactical RPG where players command a squad in the Second European War. All three games offer something a little different depending on your tastes.
You can request early access to Amazon Luna through its official website. It currently costs $6/month with options to stream on up to two devices at once at 1080p/60FPS. 4K streaming is said to be coming soon. You can also grab Ubisoft Plus for $16/month to get access to some of the company's most popular series like Assassin's Creed and Watch Dogs.
With cloud gaming continuing to grow, you may be wondering which service is right for you. When it comes to Amazon Luna vs. Google Stadia, you'll want to consider the games on each service, their features, and what they cost every month.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
