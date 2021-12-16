Ever since MediaTek announced the Dimensity 9000, we've felt it had a shot at challenging Qualcomm. It has the latest new Arm Cortex cores and promises incredibly fast performance. At the same time, MediaTek has never really broken into the North American market, making most of its sales in Europe, China, and India.

On Friday, MediaTek announced that five manufacturers will use its 2022 flagship chip: Honor, OPPO, Redmi, vivo, and Xiaomi.

Of those brands, the first to use the Dimensity 9000 will be the "next Find X flagship," according to OPPO VP Henry Duan. That would presumably be the OPPO Find X4, though OPPO already announced during the Qualcomm summit that it would receive the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Most likely, it'll use the Snapdragon in North America, as the Find X3 Pro did, while MediaTek takes the international market.

We don't know which Xiaomi, Honor, or vivo phones will receive the Dimensity 9000 as of yet. We know the Xiaomi 12 will use the Snapdragon 8, but this flagship seems the most likely candidate to sport the 9000 as well, specifically in China and other territories.

Given the vivo x70 used the Dimensity 1200, the vivo x80 will likely get a huge Dimensity upgrade.

As for Redmi, we know it'll use the Dimensity 9000 in the Redmi K50 series. MediaTek claims the Dimensity 9000 can support ray tracing and 144Hz refresh rates, which could make it a great fit for a Redmi gaming phone.