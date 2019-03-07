Breaking into the photography industry can be overwhelming. Where do you start, and where do you find the time to get the required education? You need a comprehensive course that starts from the ground up, and you need to get certified once you're finished with the course.

Learn the tricks and skills used by professional photographers! Learn more

Hollywood Art Institute has everything you're looking for — this is a comprehensive photography course that starts with the basics and moves through everything you need to know to gain certification. This type of education, the kind needed for a lucrative career, is usually very pricey. Right now at Android Central Digital Offers, we're offering the Hollywood Art Institute photography course with certification for only $19. No, that's not a typo. That's a 99% discount from the regular price of about $2600. This course is almost free, and you're getting everything you need for a career in photography.

In total, there are 22 separate modules that make up the course. Starting with the basics and moving to the techniques used by professionals, you'll learn through video tutorials, articles, and ebooks, and will be able to test your knowledge with quizzes and flashcards. You will also have direct access to level 3-certified professional photographer tutors — no matter your question, they'll have an answer. This course, despite the 99% discount price of $19, even comes with full certification when you've completed all modules of the course. This is literally all you need to get started down a new career path. Access to the course remains open indefinitely, which means you can learn at your own pace.

Get lifetime access to 56 hours of content for just $19! Learn more