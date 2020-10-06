Yesterday, October 5, Google began rolling out the latest monthly security patch for October 2020. As per usual, it's a fairly small update containing a myriad of bug and vulnerability fixes.

In addition to Pixel owners getting the update, it also made its way to Galaxy S20 and Note 20 users that same day. Even if security patches aren't the most exciting thing in the world, we're always happy to see more people being able to keep their phones as safe as can be in a timely manner.

Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of our members are already rocking the update.

What about you? Did you get the October 2020 security patch?

Join the conversation in the forums!