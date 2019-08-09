Announced earlier this week, Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 series was met with a great deal of fanfare following endless leaks and rumors. There are a lot of reasons to be excited about 2019's Note, but perhaps the biggest change is the fact that Samsung's offering two different versions of the phone.

With the Note 10 and Note 10+, users now have the choice of getting a more compact Note or one that's wonderfully oversized.

Taking a look at the AC forums, here's which model our community decided to get.