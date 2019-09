If you have a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3a running Android 10, you may have noticed a new software update was made available recently. Numerous users have been reporting an update is rolling out, weighing in at a hefty 1.1GB (or more) for some users.

We still aren't 100% sure what the update changes/fixes, but looking through the AC forums, a lot of folks are seeing the update hit their devices.