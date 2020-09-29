Today, PlayStation revealed a Digital Deluxe edition of the Demon's Souls PS5 remake. For $90, this digital-only package includes the game, soundtrack and some bonus items that should help newcomers adjust to the brutal land and brutal gameplay of Boletaria a bit easier.

Here's the full list of everything included with Demon's Souls Digital Deluxe edition:

Full game

Legendary Hero Soul

Renowned Warrior Soul

Storied Warrior Soul

Red-Eye Knight Armor

Boletarian Royalty Armor

Ritual Blade

Hoplite Shield

Ring of Longevity

Preservation Grains

Phosphorescent Grains

Bearbug Grains

Large Hardstone

Shard Moonlightstone

Shard

Original soundtrack

Demon's Souls is set to release alongside the PS5 on November 12 in the U.S and a few other countries, with a global release on November 19. Other launch titles include Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Godfall.