Demons Souls SepSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

What you need to know

  • There's a Digital Deluxe edition of the Demon's Souls PS5 remake.
  • It features a long list of bonus items, as well as the soundtrack for the game for $90.
  • Demon's Souls is set to release on November 12, 2020 alongside the PS5.

Today, PlayStation revealed a Digital Deluxe edition of the Demon's Souls PS5 remake. For $90, this digital-only package includes the game, soundtrack and some bonus items that should help newcomers adjust to the brutal land and brutal gameplay of Boletaria a bit easier.

Here's the full list of everything included with Demon's Souls Digital Deluxe edition:

  • Full game
  • Legendary Hero Soul
  • Renowned Warrior Soul
  • Storied Warrior Soul
  • Red-Eye Knight Armor
  • Boletarian Royalty Armor
  • Ritual Blade
  • Hoplite Shield
  • Ring of Longevity
  • Preservation Grains
  • Phosphorescent Grains
  • Bearbug Grains
  • Large Hardstone
  • Shard Moonlightstone
  • Shard
  • Original soundtrack

Demon's Souls is set to release alongside the PS5 on November 12 in the U.S and a few other countries, with a global release on November 19. Other launch titles include Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Godfall.

