What you need to know
- There's a Digital Deluxe edition of the Demon's Souls PS5 remake.
- It features a long list of bonus items, as well as the soundtrack for the game for $90.
- Demon's Souls is set to release on November 12, 2020 alongside the PS5.
Today, PlayStation revealed a Digital Deluxe edition of the Demon's Souls PS5 remake. For $90, this digital-only package includes the game, soundtrack and some bonus items that should help newcomers adjust to the brutal land and brutal gameplay of Boletaria a bit easier.
Here's the full list of everything included with Demon's Souls Digital Deluxe edition:
- Full game
- Legendary Hero Soul
- Renowned Warrior Soul
- Storied Warrior Soul
- Red-Eye Knight Armor
- Boletarian Royalty Armor
- Ritual Blade
- Hoplite Shield
- Ring of Longevity
- Preservation Grains
- Phosphorescent Grains
- Bearbug Grains
- Large Hardstone
- Shard Moonlightstone
- Shard
- Original soundtrack
Demon's Souls is set to release alongside the PS5 on November 12 in the U.S and a few other countries, with a global release on November 19. Other launch titles include Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Godfall.
The remake
Demon's Souls
The one that started it all
If you like Souls-like then you have Demon's Souls to thank. If you want to play this cult classic, you soon will be able to thanks to a PS5 remaster launching with the console. It's available for pre-order now.
Load up
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Easy to stock up
PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes, and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations and you can stock up for PS5 games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
How to watch Google's Pixel 5 event livestream on September 30
Between new Pixel phones and an all-new Chromecast, we're expecting a few different hardware announcements from Google's "Launch Night In" event on Septemeber 30. Here's how you can tune-in and watch it!
Review: Until you Fall will punish you, but it's worth it
Until You Fall is a VR roguelite that'll challenge your skills with a blade, your wits, and your arm muscles. It's now available on the Oculus Quest, Oculus Quest 2, PlayStation VR (PSVR), and PC VR platforms including SteamVR and Oculus Rift.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series now getting the One UI 2.5 update in the U.S.
The One UI 2.5 update for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ phones has finally started rolling out in the U.S.
The best games you can play on PS5 at launch (and beyond)
A new generation of consoles means new games are almost upon us! Here are some of the best PS5 games you can play at launch and throughout the rest of the year.