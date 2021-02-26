Deathloop Julianna SniperSource: Bethesda (screenshot)

Deathloop, a game from Bethesda Softworks and Arkane Lyon about rival assassins Colt and Julianna Blake, is right around the corner and in a year that is seeing countless games delayed, it's promising to be one of the best PS5 games available. Here are the different editions of Deathloop available for preorder, so if you aren't sure which version of the game you want to grab, we've got you covered.

Deathloop all editions available for preorder

There are two different versions of Deathloop available for preorder, a standard edition for $60 and a deluxe edition for $80. Both versions of the game are available for purchase on PS5 both digitally and physically, so you're set no matter which way you want to consume your media.

No matter what version of the game you preorder, you'll get some special bonus items:

  • "Storm Rider" Colt skin
  • Royal Protector Machete
  • One Trinket

Deathloop Preorder BonusesDeathloop Deluxe EditionSource: Bethesda Softworks

Then, there's the long list of stuff you get for $20 extra by grabbing the deluxe edition:

  • "Party Crasher" Colt skin
  • "Sharp Shooter" Julianna Blake skin
  • Eat the Rich Tribunal
  • .44 Karat Fourpounder
  • Transtar Trencher
  • Two Trinkets
  • Original game soundtrack - select tracks

Does Deathloop have a collector's edition?

Deathloop Shotgun SnowSource: Bethesda (screenshot)

Unfortunately, there's no collector's edition available for Deathloop, so you'll have to hope that Bethesda Softworks produces merchandise separately.

After being delayed past the launch of the PS5, Deathloop is currently set to release on May 21, 2021 as a PS5 timed console exclusive. Microsoft is acquiring ZeniMax Media, parent company of Bethesda Softworks and Arkane Studios, meaning that this could be the last title from Arkane Studios to release on the PS5. Fellow Bethesda Softworks title Ghostwire: Tokyo, developed by Tango Gameworks, is also set to be a PS5 console exclusive for at least a year, though there's no release date for now.

Looking ahead, there's still a fair few PS5 titles releasing this year, especially from Sony Worldwide Studios, with Returnal set to release on April 30, while Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is hitting on June 11, with some different editions available for preorder. Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West is also still on track to release later in 2021, though there's no exact release date at this time. Finally, a new God of War is on the way from Sony Santa Monica but it doesn't even have a title right now.

Guns blazing

Deathloop Ps5 Box Art

Deathloop

Just the basics

You don't have to grab the extras if you want to enjoy Deathloop. Just preordering the game gives some nice bonuses for Arkane Lyon's upcoming title.

Digital extras

Deathloop Deluxe Edition Box Art

Deathloop Deluxe Edition

For the hardcore fans

Longterm Arkane Studios fans will want to preorder the Deluxe Edition, which includes nice bonuses that are also references to past Arkane titles like Dishonored and Prey.

