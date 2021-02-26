Deathloop, a game from Bethesda Softworks and Arkane Lyon about rival assassins Colt and Julianna Blake, is right around the corner and in a year that is seeing countless games delayed, it's promising to be one of the best PS5 games available. Here are the different editions of Deathloop available for preorder, so if you aren't sure which version of the game you want to grab, we've got you covered.
Deathloop all editions available for preorder
There are two different versions of Deathloop available for preorder, a standard edition for $60 and a deluxe edition for $80. Both versions of the game are available for purchase on PS5 both digitally and physically, so you're set no matter which way you want to consume your media.
No matter what version of the game you preorder, you'll get some special bonus items:
- "Storm Rider" Colt skin
- Royal Protector Machete
- One Trinket
Then, there's the long list of stuff you get for $20 extra by grabbing the deluxe edition:
- "Party Crasher" Colt skin
- "Sharp Shooter" Julianna Blake skin
- Eat the Rich Tribunal
- .44 Karat Fourpounder
- Transtar Trencher
- Two Trinkets
- Original game soundtrack - select tracks
Does Deathloop have a collector's edition?
Unfortunately, there's no collector's edition available for Deathloop, so you'll have to hope that Bethesda Softworks produces merchandise separately.
After being delayed past the launch of the PS5, Deathloop is currently set to release on May 21, 2021 as a PS5 timed console exclusive. Microsoft is acquiring ZeniMax Media, parent company of Bethesda Softworks and Arkane Studios, meaning that this could be the last title from Arkane Studios to release on the PS5. Fellow Bethesda Softworks title Ghostwire: Tokyo, developed by Tango Gameworks, is also set to be a PS5 console exclusive for at least a year, though there's no release date for now.
Looking ahead, there's still a fair few PS5 titles releasing this year, especially from Sony Worldwide Studios, with Returnal set to release on April 30, while Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is hitting on June 11, with some different editions available for preorder. Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West is also still on track to release later in 2021, though there's no exact release date at this time. Finally, a new God of War is on the way from Sony Santa Monica but it doesn't even have a title right now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
These are the best games available on the Oculus Quest 2
Oculus Quest 2 games are enhanced with the latest graphics and let you enjoy VR experiences untethered. But Oculus Store games can get expensive, so you don't want to waste your money. Here are the best games available in your favorite genres.
PS5 review, 3 months later: Still going strong but needs SSD options
Sony's PS5 is leaps and bounds ahead of its predecessors, as it should be. With a blazing-fast SSD, a great launch lineup of games, and a sleek UI, it's clear the future is here.
Here's some of the best phone mounts you can pick up for the PS5
The PS5 is officially here, and like it's predecessor, players can take advantage of remote play connectivity and play their brand new console from afar. In order to get the best out of that, here's some of the best phone mounts available for the PS5.