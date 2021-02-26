Deathloop, a game from Bethesda Softworks and Arkane Lyon about rival assassins Colt and Julianna Blake, is right around the corner and in a year that is seeing countless games delayed, it's promising to be one of the best PS5 games available. Here are the different editions of Deathloop available for preorder, so if you aren't sure which version of the game you want to grab, we've got you covered.

Deathloop all editions available for preorder

There are two different versions of Deathloop available for preorder, a standard edition for $60 and a deluxe edition for $80. Both versions of the game are available for purchase on PS5 both digitally and physically, so you're set no matter which way you want to consume your media.

No matter what version of the game you preorder, you'll get some special bonus items: