Cyberpunk 2077 continues to shape up among next year's top anticipated titles, promising an innovative role-playing milestone from the creators of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Early demos pitch a rich dystopian metropolis with unrivaled complexity, garnering attention with every industry trade show. Developer, CD Projekt Red, next looks to expand the horizons of its single-player ambitions, announcing plans for multiplayer in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer has been on the cards since the project's conception, with former documents alluding to a "seamless" component, where players could search for opponents among and participate in various modes. Only last month, CD Projekt Red senior concept artist, Marthe Jonkers, told Eurogamer the mode remained in research and development but failed to guarantee a debut. Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer has now hit its next milestone, confirmed to launch after the initial April 2020 street date.