- Cyberpunk 2077 will feature a multiplayer mode, developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed.
- Multiplayer is set to release post-launch via future updates.
- Cyberpunk 2077's online component currently remains unclear, though prior documents allude to "seamless" integration with the virtual city.
Cyberpunk 2077 continues to shape up among next year's top anticipated titles, promising an innovative role-playing milestone from the creators of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Early demos pitch a rich dystopian metropolis with unrivaled complexity, garnering attention with every industry trade show. Developer, CD Projekt Red, next looks to expand the horizons of its single-player ambitions, announcing plans for multiplayer in Cyberpunk 2077.
Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer has been on the cards since the project's conception, with former documents alluding to a "seamless" component, where players could search for opponents among and participate in various modes. Only last month, CD Projekt Red senior concept artist, Marthe Jonkers, told Eurogamer the mode remained in research and development but failed to guarantee a debut. Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer has now hit its next milestone, confirmed to launch after the initial April 2020 street date.
1/2 Until now, the only thing we said about multi was that it was in R&D. As we’re getting closer to launching ‘single player’ Cyberpunk 2077 in Apr. 2020, we’d like to confirm that multiplayer's in the works! If you feel like lending us your skills apply: https://t.co/QQV6qsuvhk pic.twitter.com/GHbiS5N3DT— CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) September 4, 2019
While Cyberpunk 2077 is slated for an April 16 debut, its multiplayer component will launch with future updates. The studio reaffirmed an initial focus on single-player for future updates, leaving multiplayer on track for a later date. "The plan for now is to deliver Cyberpunk 2077 in April," said CD Project Red via Twitter. "Then follow up with DLCs (free!) and single player content, and — once we're done — invite you for some multiplayer action."
With the foundations of a virtual world already well-established, it's clear how seamless drop-in could be a natural fit. However, recruitment for multiplayer remains underway, so don't expect availability anytime soon. In the meantime, preorders are live ahead of April 16, starting at $50.
