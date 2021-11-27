Now more than ever it's incredibly difficult to find the PS5 in-stock anywhere. Even since it and the Xbox Series X/S launched in November 2021, supply hasn't been able to keep up with demand, and it's only been exacerbated by chip shortages. It won't be a walk in the park finding PS5 restocks on Cyber Monday, but it's not impossible.

One of the best tips we can give you is to try and find a PS5 bundle, especially one that includes the Digital Edition console. These usually come with extra games and accessories, and because they're more expensive, they don't sell out as quickly. That's not to say they don't sell out fast, but you'll have an easier time getting it into your cart and checking out. As for proper discounts, you won't find Cyber Monday deals on PS5. They're in such high demand — and still relatively new to the market — that retailers won't drop the price. If you see websites trying to sell them for $1,000 (and it's just the console without anything extra), please don't buy it. It's never worth it.

PS5 bundles | Starting at $470 While they're out of stock at the moment, Best Buy lists a few dozen different PS5 bundles, ranging from consoles packaged with games to bundles with extra controllers or an SSD. Should you see any of these in stock, you shouldn't hesitate to get one. Bundles stay in-stock for longer, giving you a greater chance at finally purchasing that coveted PS5. Starting at $470 at Best Buy

Check these stores for PS5 stock

The only difference between the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition is that the Digital Edition doesn't feature a disc drive. Their specs are entirely the same otherwise, so it's not like you're getting an inferior product if you purchase one over the other. Microsoft may have released two distinct Xbox Series consoles, but Sony's machines are just as powerful as one another.

You should also consider purchasing a console in-stores this holiday. While the PS5 may sell out online, some retailers offer exclusive stock at their physical locations, and people don't always think to check them because they're busy searching online. In-store stock is much more limited, however, because they can only have so many on hand.

A few retailers have also taken to locking stock drops behind their premium subscription services like Walmart+, GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro, or Best Buy Totaltech, granting members easy access to stock for hours. By the time stock opens up to people without memberships, the consoles are all but gone. Try signing up (not with a free trial) to any of the aforementioned services and see if your luck fairs better that way, because you're competing with less people at checkout.