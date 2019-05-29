Beat Saber is one of the most popular titles on several VR platforms, including the Oculus Quest. The official Beat Saber Twitter account stated that support for custom levels is on the way. Once this is rolled out, users will be able to create custom levels using the official Level Editor on their PC that's available from the makers of Beat Saber.

#OculusQuest : We're adding support for Custom Levels for Quest to one of the future updates! You will be able to create Custom Levels in our Level Editor on PC. ✌️ We're now working on the best solution. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/AfeN7inYQs

The Tweet from Beat Saber only specifically mentions support for custom levels, notably not referring to support for custom music. Adding custom music to Beat Saber involves licensing songs and would be much more complicated. That's not to say that adding custom music is entirely impossible in the future, but for now, they've only promised custom levels.

Custom levels support is set to arrive in "future updates," which doesn't give any specific timeframe for the new feature.

Meeting users halfway?

The modding community has been heavily involved with Beat Saber since the title's inception. On the PC version of Beat Saber modders create custom songs, custom levels, and remap music. On the Oculus Quest, these feats are more complicated, though some modders have figured out how to get custom songs onto Beat Saber on the Oculus Quest. There's a chance that being able to add custom levels through official channels easily will open the doors for people to figure out ways to load more custom content on the Oculus Quest version of the game.