Dell is heavily discounting one of the more advanced versions of the Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop and now is your chance to get this amazing computer for just $1,599.99. That might be a nice chunk of change, but we're talking about a computer that normally sells for closer to $2,250. That's a huge discount of $650. Like most of the Dell discounts we have seen for Cyber Monday , this one is sure to be quite temporary. Grab it while you can.

Includes a very powerful Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, and a 512GB M.2 SSD. It's very fast with plenty of room to grow. And this price will not last long.

The specifications for this laptop include an Intel Core i7-10850H processor that's capable of boosting up to 5.1GHz, a 512GB M.2 SSD, and 32GB DDR4 RAM. That's a whole lotta RAM. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, which is very powerful and capable of playing even newer games at the highest settings. The screen is a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and a ridiculous 300Hz refresh rate with 300 nits of brightness.

The machine also comes with Windows 10 Home, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1 for plenty of speedy wireless connectivity. There are lots of other connectivity options as well including two USB-A 3.1 ports, one USB-A 3.1 port with PowerShare technology, and one Thunderbolt 3 USB-C port. There's also HDMI and mini DisplayPort along with a microSD card reader.

Cyber Monday is the time to get a new laptop if you're looking for one. Alienware makes some awesome stuff, but if that isn't your style or this one just happens to be sold out by the time you read all this, check out the other great laptop deals we've seen so far for Cyber Monday.