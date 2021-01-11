Audio accessories maker Cowin launched two new headphones and a soundbar at CES 2021 this week. The Apex Elite earphones feature an in-ear design, while the SE9 headphones boast an over-ear design with a cushion made from 'premium material' to boot.

The Apex Elite wireless earbuds offer active noise cancellation and also feature some degree of water resistance, making them suitable for exercise and more. The buds should last you up to 30 hours, according to Cowin, with the battery in the rechargeable case included.

The larger SE9 headphones also feature Cowin's rather unimaginatively named Improved Active Noise Cancelling Technology, and the seal made from the over-ear design should offer even better noise suppression than the earbuds. The headband is also adjustable by up to 90° for a more comfortable fit.