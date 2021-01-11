What you need to know
- Audio manufacturer Cowin launched three new products at CES this week.
- The Apex Elite in-ear headphones will run you $90, while the over-ear SE9 headphone and the soundbar cost $150 and $80, respectively.
- Both headphones offer active noise cancellation.
Audio accessories maker Cowin launched two new headphones and a soundbar at CES 2021 this week. The Apex Elite earphones feature an in-ear design, while the SE9 headphones boast an over-ear design with a cushion made from 'premium material' to boot.
The Apex Elite wireless earbuds offer active noise cancellation and also feature some degree of water resistance, making them suitable for exercise and more. The buds should last you up to 30 hours, according to Cowin, with the battery in the rechargeable case included.
The larger SE9 headphones also feature Cowin's rather unimaginatively named Improved Active Noise Cancelling Technology, and the seal made from the over-ear design should offer even better noise suppression than the earbuds. The headband is also adjustable by up to 90° for a more comfortable fit.
Last but not least is the 25W Cowin Soundbar, which features a split design, allowing you to spread out the sound around the room if you wanted. The soundbar can also be hung on a wall and offers connectivity via Bluetooth 4.2, AUX, optical, and HDMI.
The Apex Elite earphones are already available via Cowin's website and will run you $89.99. Both the over-ear SE9 headphones and the soundbar will be available later this year and will cost $149.99 and $79.99, respectively.
Shut out the noise!
Cowin Apex Elite
The earbuds of the elite
Cowin's new Apex Elite earbuds feature a simple but pleasing design, active noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of playback, and water resistance, making them the perfect companion for the road (or a run)!
