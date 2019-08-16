Everything you need Cowin E7 More oomph Cowin E7 Pro The regular Cowin E7 have just about everything you could want in a pair of mid-range headphones. They have a good sound, active noise cancelation, and reliable battery life. For the price, these are a steal. $60 at Amazon Pros Solid sound quality

Active noise cancelation

Bluetooth and NFC pairing

30-hour battery life

Available in a multitude of colors Cons Plastic design For a few more dollars, you can step up to the Cowin E7 Pro. The headphones are mostly the same, but for a few more dollars, you get slightly improved noise cancelation and larger speaker drivers for more powerful sound. $70 at Amazon Pros Bigger drivers for more powerful audio

Increased noise cancelation

30-hour battery

Tons of colors

Slightly nicer design Cons No NFC

Still made out of plastic

More expensive

Both the Cowin E7 and E7 Pro are worth a look if you're shopping for Bluetooth headphones under a hundred bucks. The regular E7 are probably fine for most people, as the differences compared to the E7 Pro are negligible at best. However, if you do have a few extra dollars to spend and want a slightly better all-around experience, the E7 Pro won't let you down.

Most people can stick with the regular E7 headphones

If you've ever shopped around for budget Bluetooth headphones, chances are you've come across the Cowin E7 once or twice. These have become one of the most popular options in this price range, and for most people, the E7 is the way to go when compared with its slightly more expensive sibling.

As you can see from the spec sheet below, the E7 and E7 Pro have a lot in common.

Both pairs of headphones have active noise cancelation, Bluetooth 4.0, a 3.5mm jack for wired listening, and up to 30 hours of battery per charge.

The sound quality on the E7 won't knock your socks off, but it's more than good enough whether you want to listen to music, tune in to your favorite podcast, or watch a YouTube video. The presence of ANC is also fantastic, especially at this price.

The plastic build of the Cowin E7 is perhaps the weakest aspect, but that's the only real downside we can think of. Thankfully, the vast selection of colors helps to make up for this.

Cowin E7 Cowin E7 Pro Active Noise Cancelation ✔️ ✔️ Noise Reduction Depth 28db 30db Connectivity Bluetooth 4.0

NFC

3.5mm jack Bluetooth 4.0

3.5mm jack Sound 40mm large-aperture drivers 45mm large-aperture drivers Battery 30 hours 30 hours

What you get with the E7 Pro

If the Cowin E7 headphones are so good, what's the point of spending more money for the E7 Pro? While the differences aren't that stark, they might be enough for some potential buyers to pull the trigger.

The E7 Pro offers slightly better noise cancelation, with them being able to reduce up to 30db of noise while the regular E7 max out at 28db. You'll also get bigger, more powerful sound with the larger 45mm drivers.

Lastly, while the E7 Pro also features a plastic construction, we favor its overall aesthetic just a little more. That's entirely subjective, however, so take it as you will.

Everything you need Cowin E7 Super-affordable, super-powerful. In the budget headphone space, the Cowin E7 stands out as one of the better options. While the plastic design isn't anything special, we love the excellent sound quality, active noise cancelation, and 30-hour battery. Factor in the price, and you're getting a heck of a deal. $60 at Amazon

More oomph Cowin E7 Pro Upgrade your sound for a few extra dollars. The Cowin E7 Pro have a lot in common with the regular E7, but for a few dollars more, you can upgrade to better noise cancelation and more powerful audio. Not everyone needs to make this upgrade, but if you're financially able to, it's worth considering. $70 at Amazon

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.