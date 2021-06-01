There's more than meets the eye with Motorola's latest affordable smartphones. Just last year, the company debuted three budget-conscious devices all sitting well below $500 each: the Moto G Fast, Moto G Power, and the Moto G Stylus. With the Moto G Fast debuting at just $249.99 in Canada, it's become one of the least expensive ways to get a dependable Android smartphone in your hands.
Thanks to a limited-time offer at Costco Canada, the Moto G Fast is dropping even lower in price! Through June 6, customers can purchase the Moto G Fast on sale for just $159.99 at Costco Canada and save $90 off its full cost instantly, though you will need to be a Costco member if you want to take advantage of today's discount. This phone has more recently been priced around $210.
Moto G Fast | $90 off at Costco Canada
The affordable Moto G Fast is dropping even lower in price with today's extra $50 discount at Costco Canada. This device features a 6.4-inch Max Vision HD+ display, 32GB expandable storage, 3GB RAM, and a battery that lasts for up to two days on a single charge.
The Moto G Fast is Motorola's most affordable of the three devices it released last year, and today's sale drops its price to one of the best deals we've seen it reach. Along with its 6.4-inch Max Vision HD+ display, the Moto G Fast features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, 32GB internal storage, 3GB RAM, and a 16Mp main rear camera system with Macro Vision and an ultra-wide lens. You can even expand its storage using a microSD card. This device is also equipped with a 4000mAh battery that lasts for up to two days on a single charge.
In our review of the Moto G Fast, it scored 3.5 out of 5 stars primarily for taking the already budget-focused Moto G Power and downgrading the experience by just a bit to achieve an even lower price. However, at today's sale price of $160, it's much harder to ignore. Plus, you can't dismiss its excellent build quality and long-lasting battery life.
Today's sale at Costco is coming to an end on June 6, though the device could potentially sell out before then so be sure to shop soon if you don't want to miss out!
