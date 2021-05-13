Earlier today PlayStation revealed two new dazzling colors for the PS5 DualSense , Cosmic Red and Midnight Black. Both of these controllers are now available to preorder on Amazon. Though Amazon says they're expected to ship on June 18, Sony lists their release date as June 11 in the United States. Either way, for anyone's who's been able to buy a PS5 , you have some enticing controller color options coming your way very soon.

Tired of your plain white DualSense controller? You can spice it up with Cosmic Red. This upcoming color option features a two-toned red and black color scheme, with the face buttons and D-pad all appearing in vibrant red, complemented by a black chassis.

If you were disappointed with the white DualSense and wanted to go back to the black design from previous generations, Midnight Black is here for you. Despite being one color, the design is quite striking and should appeal to many PlayStation fans.

Other than their colors, everything about them is identical to the regular white DualSense. They still feature haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, and a 3.5mm headset jack. What's unclear is if they fix the DualSense drift that's been plaguing the controller. Sony is currently facing a class action lawsuit because of DualSense drift, but has yet to publicly acknowledge the problem.

While players have wanted an all-black options since the beginning (and that Cosmic Red would have been perfect for the release of Spider-Man: Miles Morales), it's better late than never. PlayStation released a ton of PS4 DualShock color options over the years, so it's likely that this lineup will only continue to grow.