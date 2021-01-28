Best Buy has brand new deals of the day going on, and the featured deal is the Harman Kardon Citation 100 smart speaker. It's down to $99.99 for one day. This price matches a sale we last saw over Cyber Monday. Outside of unique temporary deals like this, the speaker tends to sell for as much as $350. It's still going for that price at other retailers like B&H. Today's special price is available in both black and grey.

Sounds good Harman Kardon Citation 100 voice controlled smart speaker Has HK's signature sound and immersive audio experience. Uses a sophisticated design with a premium-blended wool fabric that is dirt repellent and fire resistant. Voice control is powered by Google Assistant. Ask for music or turn off your lights. $99.99 $350.00 $250 off See at Best Buy

Harman Kardon always goes for sophistication and style as much as functionality, and what you get with the Citation 100 is a unique blend of both. The premium industrial design uses wool fabric around the outside of the speaker. This fabric is actually both dirt repellent and flame retardant, so not only does it look great but it stays nice for a long time.

Plus, you'll get Harman Kardon's unique audio experience with this speaker. It delivers fantastic sound quality that's immersive and powerful. You can set up the Citation 100 in a multi-room setup, too, like you would with a Vizio or Sonos speaker. Buy and connect multiple speakers and use them to play the same song in every room of the house or let everyone play something different based on their tastes.

Control it all from your smartphone or tablet. With Google Assistant built in, you can just use some simple voice commands as well. Find your favorite tunes with a voice search. Ask questions, look up the weather or the news, or even control the rest of your smart home like your lights or a smart thermostat. Do it all without lifting a finger.

There are a ton of great smart speakers out there, including some more or less expensive than the Citation 100. Find the one that works right for you!