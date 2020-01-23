Source: Best Cellular

Best Cellular provides service on one of three networks including Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon and plans are available for both basic phones and smartphones. The basic phone plans start at $15 per month with 500 minutes, 100 texts, and 100MB of data. If you need more, you can upgrade to the $19 or $35 plan with the latter offering unlimited talk and text as well as 500MB of data. Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before The smartphone plans all come with unlimited talk and text with data amounts from 1.5GB, $3GB, 4GB, and 10GB at $40, $50, $55, and $60 per month respectively. The strongest feature of Best Cellular is being able to choose whichever network works best for you so you can be sure you have coverage.

Boom Mobile operates on three different networks. For T-Mobile's service, you'll want to stick with service on the Boom Pink network. That's close enough to magenta. Plans start at $20 per month with unlimited talk and text plus 100MB of data. You can also bump up to unlimited data for $65 per month. There are more plans available including shared data plans for multiple lines as well as three-month bundles.

Consumer Cellular is relatively run-of-the-mill when it comes to MVNOs: it aims to save you money on your monthly phone bill. However, it's been recognized twice by J.D. Power and Associates for its excellent customer service. You can also score a 5% discount if you are an AARP member. You can build your own plan with one or two lines, choosing from 250 minutes or unlimited, as well as data in 500MB, 3GB, 10GB, 15GB, and 25GB plans depending on your needs. There's also the option of skipping texting and data altogether if you want a plan that keeps things simple.

Eco's a great carrier if you're looking for great rates on international calling, with unlimited international calling available for free on plans of $30/month and up. Plans start at $20 for unlimited talk, text, and 100MB of data. 2GB of data, unlimited talk, text, 2G data, and international calling is $30/month. All plans get voicemail, caller ID, call waiting, three-way calling, MMS (picture and video messaging), and domestic calling. EcoMobile offers service on three of the major carrier's networks, including T-Mobile. Thanks to this you should be able to bring nearly any unlocked device. Smartphones, tablets, and data hotspots are all supported.

In the U.S. Google Fi makes use of three different carriers to build its coverage. With towers from Sprint, T-Mobile, and US Cellular. Google Fi is able to put together a strong network with these carriers and with a few specific phones, such as the Google Pixel lineup, can automatically switch between all three. You can also bring your own unlocked phone and it will run on the T-Mobile network. Google Fi has a $70 unlimited plan as well as a flexible plan that starts at $20 for calls and texts with data coming in at $10 per GB. You can also save money by bringing more lines. When it comes down to it, you're better off using one of the phones that can automatically switch carriers but most GSM phones should work well.

GoSmart mobile sells data plans in five different sizes with unlimited talk, text, and Facebook data on all plans. For all other data, you'll have to tap into the amount included with your plan. Starting at $15 per month, you get 250MB of data which is slowed to 2G speeds when you run out. At $25 you get 1GB, $30 with autopay, you get 5GB. At $45 per month, you can get 20GB and for $55 you get unlimited data and 10GB of hotspot data. You can add data at $5 for 500MB and $10 for 1.5GB.

While not a traditional MVNO, KidsConnect is worth mentioning because it offers a solution to a problem that is becoming more and more pressing for parenting in modern times: How to keep in touch and track your child via smartphone technology, but without just handing your young child untethered access to a smartphone. The solution is the KidsConnect KC2, a $130 GPS tracker with built-in speed dialing features for up to four numbers. This device offers real-time tracking, as well as location history. If there's ever any trouble, the child can press the SOS button, which sends texts to up to three cell phone numbers, then starts auto-dialing each number until one is answered. T-Mobile plans range from $15 per month with 50 minutes and 100 texts up to $24 per month with unlimited everything.

Lycamobile focuses on international calling and texting with even the entry-level $19 per month plan coming with unlimited international calling and texting. This includes 1GB of high-speed data as well as unlimited slower data. You can upgrade your Lycamobile plan to include more data as well as more calling credits to more countries. Lycamobile is a great choice from someone that wants to stay connected internationally without having to use a VoIP app.

Metro by T-Mobile is a prepaid carrier operated by T-Mobile that offers a ton of data on every plan. The smallest plan offers 2GB of data for $30 per month with the next plan up offering 10GB at $40. You also get unlimited music streaming on this plan. The top two plans offer unlimited data at $50 and $60 per month. The more expensive plan offers more hotspot data, 15GB instead of 5GB, and Amazon Prime service. If you already pay for Amazon Prime, this alone is worth the upgrade. With Metro by T-Mobile, you also can get a discount for each additional line you add up to 5 lines. 5G connectivity is also confirmed if you have a phone that supports it.

Mint Mobile is unique among MVNOs as it doesn't operate with traditional contracts. You pay upfront for your term, which can be 3 months, 6 months, or 12 months, with "buying in bulk" saving you more money in the long run. All Mint Mobile plans come with unlimited talk and text in the U.S. as well as calling to Mexico and Canada. Data comes in 3GB, 8GB, and 12GB packages and all plans come with hotspot enabled. You also upgrade your data amount mid-cycle if you find you didn't buy enough. Mint Mobile lets you bring your own phone as long as it's compatible with T-Mobile's network.

Net10, owned by TracFone, uses all of the Big Four's towers to help with coverage, which means you get solid coverage for a little less than you'd spend going with one of the biggies. The nice thing is that, because Net10 uses everyone, you get to bring pretty much any phone onto the network. All smartphone plans come with unlimited talk, text, and 2G data. $20/month gets you 1GB of 4G LTE, with more plans available at 4GB, 8GB, 10GB, and even 12GB. The smaller plans are great values but the larger data amounts aren't as good as some other carriers. The network flexibility still makes Net10 Wireless a welcome option.

Red Pocket uses all of the big carriers and has two basic plans to choose from. The first plan is $10/month and gets you 500 minutes, 500 texts, and 500MB of 4G LTE. You can then buy extra texts, minutes, and LTE. The second plan is $15/month and gets you 1000 minutes and unlimited texts, with 1GB of 4G LTE. At $19 per month, you calling and texting is unlimited with 3GB of LTE data. The $30, $40, and $60 plans have unlimited talk and text with 7GB, 15GB, and unlimited LTE data. These data plans also get unlimited 2G data once you run out of high-speed data.

Low-cost plans starting at just $15 a month. For that, you get unlimited talk and text, but you will have to rely on Wi-Fi for data. Plans with cell data start at $20 a month with 1GB at LTE speeds. More data can be added for $5 per GB with a max of 15GB. Paying by the GB can get expensive but you can still save some money with Republic Wireless if you are willing to pay for the whole year upfront. This brings the $15 monthly cost down to just $12.50 per month.

Simple Mobile lives up to its name by offering easy-to-understand, no-contract wireless plans that let you bring your own phone and keep your old phone number. You buy your access to the network in advance which provides you with unlimited talk and text for as low as $25. From there, Simple Mobile offers reasonably priced plans which include a set monthly allotment of 4G LTE data and unlimited data at 2G speeds after that. Then there's the "Truly Unlimited" plan, which offers unlimited 4G LTE speed data for only $60 a month. All unlimited plans now come with unlimited international calling to Mexico, Canada, China, and India, along with 69 other countries around the world. You must re-up with Simple Mobile after every cycle, or you can save some money and sign up to auto-renew your plan on select plans.

SpeedTalk Mobile offers prepaid, no-contract mobile plans marketed towards seniors that don't use their phones too often, with pricing that starts as low $5 a month. For $5 you get 100 minutes, 100 texts, and 100MB of data for 30 days. You can go as high 4GB of high-speed data with 2GB at 2G speeds and unlimited talk and text for $35. You can also save money by buying up to one year. Finally, if you don't want any sort of commitment, you can opt to pay by the minute, text, or MB for $0.02 for each one.

Straight Talk has a plan for just about any need, starting at 1,500 minutes with 100MB of data for $30 and working up to unlimited data $55. There is also an unlimited international plan available for $60. Data plans are available at 3GB and 25GB with 2G speeds after and more high-speed data can be added. You can also buy plans at three, six, or twelve month intervals.

TelCel is a Mexican wireless telecommunications company that offers affordable plans that work in the U.S. and Mexico. Plans start as low as $25 a month for call and text only, but your best deal is the $60 a month deal that comes with unlimited 4G LTE data. All plans come with unlimited calls and text messages. It also offers a $20 travel plan that gives you 2GB of data over a 7-day period. If you want to bring your own device to TelCel you can buy a SIM card as long as your phone is compatible with its network. This carrier is especially convenient for anyone who frequently visits Mexico.

Teltik is only for businesses with competitive data plans starting with 2GB of data and unlimited talk and text for $20 per month. The plans go up to unlimited everything at $40 per month, however, hotspot speeds are limited to 3G speeds. You can continue to go higher with more hotspot data. Tetik also has data solutions for tablets and hotspots at several different sizes. No matter what your business needs, Teltik likely has a solution for you.

TextNow offers unlimited talk and text plans that start at only $10 per month. You can upgrade to 2GB of data at $20 per month and $30 for 5GB. An unlimited plan is available for $40 per month but data will be slowed at 23GB of usage. TextNow also has an app that can be downloaded for free and used on Wi-Fi if you don't want the full phone service. With the app, you get unlimited calls and texts with ads.

Ting doesn't have phone plans in a traditional sense. You only pay for what you use with a $6 starting price for the first line. If you don't use any minutes, texts, or data, you don't have to pay any more than that. Data can be inexpensive under 2GB with a maximum cost of $20 but once you go over that, data comes in at $10 per GB. This can get expensive quickly. If you are looking for simple phone service with little waste for a light user, Ting can be a great way to save money.

TracFone has been around since 1996 and owns multiple MVNOs, which it operates on various networks. Its cheapest data plan is $20 per month for 1GB of 4G LTE and unlimited talk and text. You can increase your data amount for $5 more each month per addition gigabyte. One nice feature is Unlimited Carryover so you don't lose your unused data. This means you can build up a pool of data that you can use if you need to. TracFone also has plenty of options for different intervals such as 30, 60, and 90-day terms. TracFone is perfect for folks who constantly travel to the U.S. and don't want to buy a local SIM or pay outrageous roaming fees.

Ultra Mobile is a great MVNO option for those who value staying connected with friends or family overseas. All of Ultra Mobile's plans include unlimited talk to international destinations, along with unlimited international texting. Plans start as low as $14, with 1GB of high-speed data. Unlimited is available at $49 per month with 2GB and 5GB plans in the middle. You can save money by buying plans in 3, 6, or 12 month stretches similar to Mint Mobile which is part of the same company. Cell phones from nearly every manufacturer will work on the Ultra Mobile network as long as they are GSM-compatible and use a SIM card, which includes any unlocked T-Mobile phones you may have.

US Mobile believes mobile providers should offer plans that are simple and offer great value. As such, you're able to build your own plan based on your specific usage needs. Barely use your phone to talk? Minutes start at just $2 for 75 minutes. It's an ideal choice for those who want to be in full control of their mobile plan. US Mobile offers nearly any combination of minutes, texts, and data including an unlimited plan at $40 per month. You can upgrade your unlimited plan to high-speed data with hotspot connectivity for $10 more per month.

If you've shopped at Walmart recently, you will have noticed that it, too, offers its own mobile plans using T-Mobile's network. Its plans start at $25 a month for unlimited

