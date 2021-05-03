What you need to know
- Clubhouse has finally started testing a beta version of its Android app.
- The beta version of the app is rolling out to a handful of friendly testers.
- Clubhouse says it will "welcome more Android users over the coming weeks."
Earlier this year, iPhone-exclusive social app Clubhouse announced that it had finally started working on its Android app. As spotted by the folks at XDA Developers, Clubhouse has confirmed in a new blog post that it has started rolling out a "rough beta version" of its Android app to some testers.
While there's still no word on exactly when the Android version of Clubhouse will be released, it has confirmed plans of welcoming more Android users over the coming weeks. Some of Clubhouse's main rivals — including Twitter's Spaces and Telegram's Voice Chat 2.0 are already available on Android. In the coming months, more Clubhouse alternatives from companies like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn are also expected to hit Android.
Seeing how quickly the list of companies working on a Clubhouse rival is growing, we wouldn't be surprised if more than a dozen such apps are released before the stable version of the Clubhouse Android app becomes available on the Google Play Store.
