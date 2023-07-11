Treat yourself to the best Chromebook tablet that money can buy

If you're in the market for the best ChromeOS tablet that money can buy, look no further than the IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook. The 4GB/128GB model retails for $379, but thanks to Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale, you can get this beast of a device for $100 off.

There are plenty of great choices if you want a traditional Chromebook that converts into a tablet. But the same can't be said when it comes to finding a ChromeOS tablet, as Lenovo has that segment of the market cornered pretty well. When you look at something like the IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook, it's pretty easy to understand why.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook: $379 $279 at Best Buy As long as you aren't trying to have a million Chrome tabs open, the IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook is the best ChromeOS tablet out there. Plus, you can save $100 thanks to Best Buy's Black Friday in July promotion.

The IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook is the true successor to the original Chromebook Duet, but with upgrades in all of the right places. You'll enjoy an 11-inch 2K display, complete with dual USB-C ports, and the detachable keyboard cover comes in the box. This was also the first Chromebook or ChromeOS device to support USI 2.0 stylus pens, adding even more versatility to the Duet 3.

Performance is handled by the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chip paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. While it won't be able to keep up with the likes of the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, it's more than powerful enough to handle your day-to-day tasks.

One of the biggest complaints about the original Chromebook Duet was the inclusion of just a single USB-C port. Thankfully, that's been remedied with the Duet 3, as you'll find a USB-C port on both the left and right sides of the tablet. This allows you to keep your Duet 3 charged while also plugging in some headphones or a USB-C hub to connect different peripherals.