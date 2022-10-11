Save $175 on the premium ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 on Prime Day
Flippity-do-da
Everyone wants a good Chromebook at a great price, and sometimes you can find just what you're looking for. For Prime Day 2022, this ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 is one of those rare great things at a great price kind of deals.
ASUS Chromebook Flip C434:
$505 $330 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This 14-inch metal-bodied Chromebook has an Intel Core M3 processor, plenty of memory and storage, a backlit keyboard, and a great Prime Day sale price. Plus it flips for viewing movies or using it as a tablet.
People ask a lot from their Chromebooks. We demand simplicity, security, and above all a great price. Most of the time a Chromebook can deliver. Sometimes, you can also get everything and more in a premium package.
The Chromebook Flip C434 is up for the challenge. It's a Chromebook, so that means your stuff is safe and secure, it's easy to use, and does everything web-based as well or better than every other laptop. It's also sporting business class specs, a full HD 14-inch touchscreen, and a great backlit keyboard inside its sexy metal body.
Cheap Chromebooks are great, but sometimes it can be worth it to spend an extra hundred or so — especially if it's something you'll use all day, every day. The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 is a perfect Chromebook for work or a student that wants that little bit extra. Sometimes what's on the outside and how something looks can count, too. Grabbing one at this price is a great idea.
Jerry is an amateur woodworker and struggling shade tree mechanic. There's nothing he can't take apart, but many things he can't reassemble. You'll find him writing and speaking his loud opinion on Android Central and occasionally on Twitter.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.