Save $175 on the premium ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 on Prime Day

Everyone wants a good Chromebook at a great price, and sometimes you can find just what you're looking for. For Prime Day 2022, this ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 is one of those rare great things at a great price kind of deals.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434: $505 $330 at Amazon This 14-inch metal-bodied Chromebook has an Intel Core M3 processor, plenty of memory and storage, a backlit keyboard, and a great Prime Day sale price. Plus it flips for viewing movies or using it as a tablet.

People ask a lot from their Chromebooks. We demand simplicity, security, and above all a great price. Most of the time a Chromebook can deliver. Sometimes, you can also get everything and more in a premium package.

The Chromebook Flip C434 is up for the challenge. It's a Chromebook, so that means your stuff is safe and secure, it's easy to use, and does everything web-based as well or better than every other laptop. It's also sporting business class specs, a full HD 14-inch touchscreen, and a great backlit keyboard inside its sexy metal body.

Cheap Chromebooks are great, but sometimes it can be worth it to spend an extra hundred or so — especially if it's something you'll use all day, every day. The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 is a perfect Chromebook for work or a student that wants that little bit extra. Sometimes what's on the outside and how something looks can count, too. Grabbing one at this price is a great idea.