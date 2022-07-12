This seriously might be the best Chromebook to get on Prime Day

Trying to discern which Chromebook you should get on Prime Day can be a tough task. But if you want one of the absolute best Chromebooks that money can buy, you have to check out the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook. Odd naming convention notwithstanding, this device packs a powerful punch and is on sale for $70 off for Prime Day (opens in new tab).

With the Flex 5i, you're getting a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen display, paired with Intel's Core i3-1115G4 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It's not quite as powerful as some of the 12th-gen Intel Chromebooks that are starting to roll out, but in our review, we found that it was able to handle between 20 and 30 tabs without breaking much of a sweat.

Save $70 on one of the most reliable Chromebooks

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook | $429.99 $359.99 (opens in new tab) The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook might just have everything you could want. Plenty of ports, and more than enough power, all combined to offer a reliable experience and for Prime Day you can save $70.

Where the Flex 5i stands out amongst the crowd is that it'll get the job done, day-in and day-out. There might be better deals out there, but Lenovo has perfected its formula for reliable Chromebooks, with the Flex 5i as one of the latest in the bunch. Our biggest complaint is that you will want to grab a portable charger or be close to the wall, as battery life is a bit lacking. But if you mainly plan to use the Flex 5i at home or in the office, then it's practically perfect.

Another big benefit to grabbing the Flex 5i at this discounted price (opens in new tab) is the port selection. You'll find dual USB-C ports, USB-A, microSD, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack on the left. We're increasingly seeing more Chromebooks released with powerful specs but not enough ports, so it's nice to see Lenovo buck that trend.

There are plenty of Prime Day Chromebook deals to go around, such as the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 or the Acer Chromebook 514. But if you're not sure you want to jump into the world of Chrome OS, then there are some impressive Prime Day tablet deals you might want to consider.