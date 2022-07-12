Acer's Kompanio-powered Chromebook 514 is one of the best Prime Day deals at just $350

For Prime Day 2022, we've seen quite a few impressive deals make their way through the ranks. And while the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 for under $300 is pretty great, being able to save over $100 on the Acer Chromebook 514 (2HT) might be even better.

We were lucky enough to spend some time with the Chromebook 514 (2HT), and it was immediately obvious this is one of the best Chromebooks out there. There was a bit of hesitation as we didn't know what to expect from the Kompanio 828, but needless to say, we weren't disappointed.

A great deal for a great Chromebook

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-2HT): $459.99 $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Acer Chromebook 514 may look like older versions, but it has a bit of a hidden secret. Thanks to the MediaTek Kompanio 828, this Chromebook lasts for hours and hours, while providing you with the performance that you would expect.

While the benchmarks might suggest the Chromebook 514 can't hang with the "big boys," this simply isn't the case. Of course, you might not be able to have a bunch of different desktops or run intensive apps, but it's still more than capable of doing things like installing Linux apps or running emulators. The only real hiccup that we even found came when trying to export a bunch of images from Lightroom, but again, that's to be expected from a mid-range chip.

We definitely wish there was a version of this Chromebook equipped with an NVME SSD as opposed to eMMC. But on the bright side, there are plenty of ports to plug in some external storage solutions if you need to. Acer really knocked it out of the park with the Chromebook 514, and we can't wait to see what's to come when more powerful MediaTek chipsets make their way into Chromebooks.

We have a roundup of all of the best Prime Day Chromebook deals for you to check out. And if you prefer something even more portable, you might want to consider picking up one of the incredible Fire Tablet Prime Day deals to save even more dough.