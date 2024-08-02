Just in time! Our favorite student Chromebook just scored a $100 discount during Best Buy's back-to-school sale

Students who need a good laptop deal, rejoice! As a part of its back-to-school sale, Best Buy has cut $100 off the Acer Chromebook Plus 515, which just so happens to be our favorite Chromebook for students. This laptop includes 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a 15.6-inch display that users appreciate. Plus, it comes with Google's latest Gemini suite of AI tools, and purchase includes a free three-month trial for Adobe Photoshop.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: $399 $299 at Best Buy Best Buy has knocked $100 off the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 for its Back to School Sale, offering a great deal on the best Chromebook for students out there. Whether you're a student or not, this Chromebook is a great pick at an even lower price than usual, offering a nice 15.6-inch screen, 128GB of storage, and a lightweight, 3.7-pound build. Beyond that, it includes the Google Gemini AI suite and the quick, user-friendly Chrome OS that many have come to prefer.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for an affordable, versatile laptop that won't sacrifice performance; you've liked past devices with Chrome OS; you want something that includes some of Google's newest AI features.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a laptop with more than 128GB of storage; 10 hours of battery life isn't enough to suit your needs.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 performs well amongst its peers around the $400 price point, so it's honestly a pretty appealing pick at $100 off. From its 15.6-inch, 1920x1080 resolution screen to its lightweight yet durable design, it's not hard to figure out why it's a good pick for students across grade levels. It also comes with two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Purchasing the Chromebook Plus 515 from Best Buy will also net you a free three-month trial of Photoshop, and you can also knock the price down even more with a trade-in if that appeals to you.

This laptop doesn't have a microSD slot and some find certain features not up to par with their needs. For instance, 128GB of storage may be too little for some, as can be said of the roughly 10 hours of battery life.

Still, this is a pretty solid Chromebook for most users, especially if you're able to snag it during this back-to-school sale.