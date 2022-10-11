Prime Day slashes the HP Chromebook 14's price down to under $200

The list of reliable Chromebooks continues to grow rapidly, as there are options at basically any price category. And while the newly-announced crop of gaming Chromebooks are pretty great, the truth is that you don't need to spend more than $200 to get a fantastic device.

This is evidenced by the latest deal on HP's Chromebook 14 (14a-na0226nr), which was released earlier this year. The $289 retail price is already enticing enough, but for Prime Day 2, you can save more than 40% and grab one for just $169 (opens in new tab).

For that, the Chromebook 14 offers a 14-inch HD (1366 x 768) display, along with up to 14 hours of battery life. HP also integrated its Fast Charge technology, allowing you to quickly juice up from 0% to 50% in just about 45 minutes.

Powering the Chromebook 14 is Intel's Celeron N4120, which features the company's onboard UHD Graphics 600, so you'll be able to enjoy a bit of gaming or some photo editing. Paired with the N4120, HP offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, making this a fantastic option for one of the best student Chromebooks.

Port selection leaves a little bit to be desired, as the Chromebook 14 is equipped with dual USB Type-C ports, a single USB-A port, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack. But it's nice knowing you can plug in a docking station or one of the best USB-C hubs and still have access to the charging port on the other side.