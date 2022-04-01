Steam needs no introduction: it's the most popular PC gaming library, after all. But until now, even the best Chromebooks haven't been able to access it except through Steam Link or sideloading. Google has finally decided to bring the platform to Chrome OS, but it's still an Alpha and requires some work to access. Here's what you need to know on how to play Steam games on Chrome OS, including which Chromebooks can access it.

Check if your Chromebook can support it

You need to know which Chromebooks support Steam gaming, and unfortunately, there aren't many. Google has very specific standards for which Chromebooks have the processing power to support Steam OS, listed below:

11th Gen Core i5 or i7 processors

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Must have at least 8GB of RAM

Any Chromebook running an older Intel CPU or with less RAM can't handle Steam. It's unclear as of now whether AMD Ryzen Chromebooks with enough RAM will be supported down the line.

On its Chromium Steam support page, Google specifically says, "Some Chromebooks lack the necessary hardware to provide a quality experience for Steam games, and thus are unlikely to be supported. As new, compatible devices come out, we will update the supported device list."

In other words, if your Chromebook isn't on the list below, it's very unlikely it will ever receive support. You can either buy one of these models or wait for a new Chromebook with similarly high-end specs.

Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-1W)

Acer Chromebook 515 (CB515-1W)

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-3W)

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 (CX5500)

ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)

HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook

Lenovo 5i-14 Chromebook

How to play Steam games on Chrome OS

With the right Chromebook in hand, you can follow the steps below to use Steam on Chrome OS. Start by switching your Chromebook to the Dev channel:

1. Click the time icon on the bottom-right of your display.

(Image credit: Android Central)

2. Click the Settings cog.

3. Select About Chrome OS on the bottom-left of the window.

(Image credit: Android Central)

4. Click Additional details.

5. Tap Change channel and choose Developer - unstable. Read the warning and select Change channel again.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Your computer will download an update and restart. Once you have the Dev channel active, the steps below will get your computer ready for Steam:

6. Open Chrome and paste chrome://flags into the address bar.

7. Scroll down to find #borealis-enabled and #exo-pointer-lock. Switch both properties to Enabled. Your computer should restart again.

(Image credit: Android Central)

8. From the desktop, hit Cntl+Alt+T to open a Crosh terminal.

(Image credit: Android Central)

9. Paste "insert_coin volteer-JOlkth573FBLGa" into the terminal and hit Enter.

You'll be taken through the Steam step-by-step process at this point. So long as you have a Steam account ready, you'll eventually be able to log in and access your library directly on your Chromebook!

Which games are supported?

On the aforementioned Chromium help page, the developers listed a series of games that have been successfully run on Steam for Chrome OS. Some work without any caveats, whereas some more demanding games like Fallout 4 or The Witcher 3 recommend lower graphical settings or work better on i7 devices than i5 devices. So far, about 50 games are semi-officially supported as of late March.

Google also warns that "games that require 6GB of RAM or more" may cause issues even if the Chromebook has 8GB. So keep an eye on games with demanding minimum requirements.

Similarly, any Chromebook "with display resolutions greater than 1080p may encounter issues." Devices like the Spin 713 with its 2K display, for example, could run into problems.

When will Steam for Chrome OS be officially available?

Eventually, Google should make Steam available as a traditional app, without requiring such a complicated method to access it. But when asked when it'll reach Beta or Stable channels, Google's devs said, "We don’t have a specific date to commit to. We’ll expand availability when we feel the product is ready."

Steam on Chrome OS is (sort of) here

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (Image credit: Ara Wagoner / Android Central)

If the above steps seem too difficult to bother with, or your Chromebook isn't compatible, you can always rely on Steam Link, which has an official Chrome app. So long as you have another Steam-compatible device, you can stream it to any Chromebook regardless of its RAM or processor. That should hold you over until an official app arrives or Google expands the program.

Otherwise, you'll want to buy one of the supported Chromebooks above, which will likely be the first to get official access. Of that list, the Spin 713 is our number two pick of the best Chromebooks available. It has an excellent display, a long-lasting battery, and some of the best performance you can expect from any Chromebook.

We've also reviewed the Acer Chromebook 514 and were quite impressed. It has similar performance specs, battery life, and a 2-in-1 design to the 713, and with a standard 1080p display that won't cause any potential visual bugs. Evidently, Google found it more than capable of handling Steam for Chrome OS. Just make sure you buy the correct model with an Intel chip and 8GB of RAM.