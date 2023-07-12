Don't buy the Samsung Chromebook Go on Prime Day, buy this one from Acer instead

If you search for Chromebook Prime Day deals on Amazon, you're going to run across the Samsung Chromebook Go as a recommendation. It's actually pretty tempting; it's a beautiful device that's lightweight and is on sale for just $244 for Prime Day.

Don't be tempted. There is a much better buy if you want a Chromebook that offers decent performance, great battery life, and has both a bigger display and is lightweight — the Acer Chromebook 514, which is only a few dollars more at $279.

Acer Chromebook 514: $409.99 $279.99 at Amazon With a MediaTek Octa-Core processor and 8GB of memory, the Acer Chromebook 514 offers good performance with all-day battery life. It's also a whopping 33% off for Amazon Prime Day.

I'm normally a big fan of Samsung's products and The Chromebook Go isn't a bad Chromebook — if you want the LTE version. It's one of the few Chromebooks you can buy that takes a SIM card.

The Acer Chromebook 514 is such a better bargain if you need a light ARM-powered Chromebook with a big-ish display, though. It has a 14-inch 1080p screen, 8GB of fast LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB of storage that's easy to expand using a thumb drive or Google One, and a backlit keyboard. On the connectivity side, there are three USB ports, Bluetooth 5.2 and 802.11ax Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 6) built-in and ready to connect. MediaTek's Octa-Core Kompanio 828 CPU means you can expect about 15 hours of battery life. ⚡🔋⚡

To top it all off, it gets automatic updates from Google until 2029.

There are a lot of Chromebooks on sale during Prime Day. Too many it seems. Not all of them are good deals, though. You don't have to trust Amazon and it's dodgy recommendations because we have the information you need when it's time to whip out your bank card and spend some money.