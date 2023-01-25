Boosteroid offers an alternative cloud gaming solution for Chromebooks

What you need to know

Boosteroid is a cloud gaming service that first launched in 2022.

The service providing access to hundreds of games from various gaming clients.

Boosteroid and Google have worked together to provide "more efficient access" to the service on Chromebooks.

Even with Stadia resting in the "Killed by Google" graveyard, the interest in cloud gaming solutions continues to rise. It's part of the reason why we've seen an influx of gaming Chromebooks introduced, even if they can't be used with the Steam Beta.

When you think about cloud gaming, NVIDIA's GeForce Now, Xbox Game Pass, and Amazon Luna are the three big hitters. Boosteroid is now looking to make a name for itself, as the company announced its progressive web app has come to the Play Store.

According to the press release, Boosteroid offers a pretty similar experience to what you would find with GeForce Now. In addition to playing games from a "high-end remote gaming desktop," this can be used to play your favorite Steam or Epic games. Of course, you'll need to already own those games on the other platforms if you want to play them on your Chromebook with the help of Boosteroid.

(Image credit: Boosteroid)

While you might not be able to enjoy up to 4K resolution at 120 FPS, Boosteroid does promise 1080p streaming at 60 FPS. Frankly, unless you have the bandwidth and a reliable internet connection, this really isn't something to be concerned with. Where Boosteroid stands apart from the pack is with its ability to offer "unlimited gaming session time." For comparison, NVIDIA's GeForce Now Ultimate membership tier is priced at $19.99 per month and still limits you to 8-hour sessions.

Until now, Boosteroid has been available on the best Chromebooks, but only when loading the service in a browser tab. Today's announcement is for the new PWA that is available from the Play Store. The company even went so far as to work with Google to ensure that it's "been optimized for ChromeOS and now enables even more efficient access to games."

If you're interested in trying out Boosteroid for yourself and you own a Chromebook, you're in luck. The company is offering a 1-month free trial for Chromebook owners, giving you plenty of time to determine whether the service is right for you. Once the free trial has come to an end, Boosteroid is priced at $9.99 per month, and you can manage your subscription through Boosteroid directly or from the Play Store.

