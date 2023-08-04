Best back to school tech deals 2023 — Chromebooks, smartphones, watches, and more

The back to school sales have landed, and we're actively gathering all of the best tech deals below. It was a long, hot summer for students all over the globe, and while the long, hot part likely hasn't changed, it's nearly time to strap on the old backpack and get back to work.

For middle school to high school and college-aged students, this list features a bounty of great devices that should make your educational journey easier. When shopping for a back to school deal, don't just grab the cheapest device on the list. Take a look at the specs and think about the features that are most important for a student: reliability, portability, and performance. Will it fit in a backpack? Does it have enough battery life to last through the school day? Asking yourself these questions will be a major help when settling on a discounted device.

So without further ado, let's check out some of the best student tech deals of 2023. If you didn't find what you were looking for today, check back later: we'll continue updating this list over the next few weeks.

Chromebooks

ASUS Chromebook Flip C214: $349.99 $229 at Amazon The ASUS Flip C214 earned the title of "best durability" in our list of the best student Chromebooks, and now you can get your own with a whopping 35% off at Amazon. This laptop features a convertible design, up to 12 hours of battery life, and military-grade durability with a spill-resistant keyboard.

Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook: $479 $249 at Best Buy Best Buy is currently slashing $230 off the Lenovo Flex 3i, a versatile Chromebook that boasts a lightweight, convertible design, a vibrant 15.6-inch touchscreen display, and up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Acer Chromebook 314: $269 $149 at Best Buy If you're shopping on a budget, check out this Best Buy deal that drops the price of the Acer Chromebook 314 down to just shy of $150. This rugged laptop features a glare-resistant FHD touchscreen display, a decent Intel processor, and enough battery life to last through the school day and then some.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i: $549.99 $349.99 at Lenovo Lenovo itself has also launched an excellent back to school sale, slashing prices on a bunch of laptops, phones, and accessories sitewide. For instance, if you use the code IDEADEAL you'll save $200 on the ultra-lightweight and durable IdeaPad Slim 3i. Use your student or teacher ID and you could save even more.

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 128GB: $449.99 $399.99 at Best Buy The Galaxy A54 boasts sweet specs like a 120Hz display, 5,000mAh battery, and years of software support without breaking the bank, making it an excellent choice for students. Best Buy is sweetening the deal by dropping $50 off the retail price, plus you'll get a free month of Xbox Game Pass.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 512GB: $1,919.99 $1,799.99, plus $100 gift card at Best Buy With a steep starting price of $1,799, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 may not scream "student-friendly", but it's actually a great choice if you can afford it. You basically get a powerful tablet and a smartphone all rolled into one, plus if you preorder the Fold 5 from Best Buy before August 11th, you'll get a free storage upgrade to 512GB and a $100 gift card to put towards the rest of your shopping list.

Motorola Edge 5G (2022): $599.99 $249.99 at Best Buy You can also head to Best Buy and get a whopping $350 off the price of the Motorola Edge 5G (2022), a solid smartphone that boasts a ton of battery life with wireless charging, an efficient MediaTek chip, and an ultra-smooth display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Motorola Moto G 5G (2023): $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon Speaking of Motorola phones, you can currently snag a Moto G 5G (2023) for just $199.99 if you order it from Amazon today. For just 200 bucks, you're getting a 2023 phone with a quality Snapdragon chip, some decent camera tech, and multiple days of battery life.

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: $299.99, plus free fabric band and gift card at Best Buy Preorder the new Galaxy Watch 6 through Best Buy and they'll hook you up with a free fabric replacement band (a $50 value) AND a $50 Best Buy gift card. Available on August 11th, the Samsung wearable takes everything that made the Galaxy Watch 5 a legend and throws in a boost to battery life, an upgraded chipset, and a sleeker design.

Fitbit Luxe: $129.95 $99.95 at Amazon The most stylish fitness tracker from Fitbit also happens to be one of the most regularly-discounted, as you can currently grab a Fitbit Luxe for just $99.95 at Amazon. This sleek little wearable offers a ton of fitness, health, and sleep tracking capabilities, plus it'll last up to 5 days on a single charge.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro: $189.99 $139.99 at Best Buy Buy the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro from Best Buy and you'll instantly save $50 on your purchase. This Android smartwatch boasts a gorgeous AMOLED display, a bounty of intelligent health tracking tools, and a whopping 12 days of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm: $379.99 $218.94 at Amazon It may be a few years old at this point, but the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is still a great smartwatch, coming complete with a rugged stainless steel construction, a physical rotating bezel, and all the health tracking features you could ever need. It becomes an even better option when it's paired with a 42% discount at Amazon

Headphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $229.99 $187.99 at Amazon Amazon is currently carving a nice 18% off the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, a quality pair of earbuds that come with active noise cancellation, IPX7 water resistance, and 360-degree audio support.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: $379.95 $286.90 at Amazon We selected the Sennheiser Momentum 4 as the best wireless headphones for battery life, but that's not all they have going for them. These headphones also come with stellar noise cancellation, touch controls, and a sleek, ultra-comfy design. You can snag a pair from Amazon today and save 24%.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $299 $249 at Best Buy Grab a pair of Bose QuietComfort II from Best Buy and you'll get a straight $50 off your purchase. These earbuds let you finely tune the EQ to match your style, plus you get to personalize the noise cancellation settings so you're able to study for the big test in peace.

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399.99 $324.99 at Walmart It's usually pretty difficult to find a pair of Sony WH-1000XM5 for less than $399.99, but Walmart appears to be selling them for the discounted price of $324.99. If you weren't familiar, the XM5 are pretty much the best wireless headphones on the market if you can afford them, coming complete with cutting-edge ANC, loads of battery life, and a ton of customizable EQ settings.

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 12GB (RAM) 256GB: $799.99, plus up to $650 off with trade-in at Samsung The Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets was recently announced by Samsung, and if you preorder your own before August 11th, you'll get a free storage upgrade (a $120 value) and up to $650 off if you trade in an old or broken device.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $189.99 $89.99 at Best Buy With its compact, durable construction, the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet will easily fit into a backpack or briefcase, plus you get a vivid 1080p HD display and up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. Grab one of these tablets from Best Buy and you'll instantly save $100, plus the retailer will throw in three months of YouTube Premium and four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 100% free.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $229.99 $189.99 at Amazon It may not be the most feature-packed tablet on the planet, but the Galaxy Tab A8 makes up for this in good old-fashioned bang for the buck. With the Tab A8, you'll be getting a reliable, ultra-thin device with a metal construction, great battery life, and if you buy right now, a stellar 17% discount.