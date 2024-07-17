Back-to-school season is around the corner, so don't miss out on this last-minute Chromebook Prime Day deal

Can you believe that we're already at the midway point of summer? This means that it's just about time to start your back-to-school shopping, and with this Prime Day Chromebook deal, you can check one thing off the list. After all, it's not every day that you can save $150 on one of the best Chromebooks.

ASUS may not garner as much attention as some of the other Chromebook makers, but that might change with options like the Chromebook Plus CX3402. This is one of the company's latest offerings, introduced in early 2024. It's powered by the 13th-gen Intel Core i5-1335U, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402: $499 $349 at Best Buy What's not to like about a Chromebook that matches up with the best of them, while being both lighter and thinner than the rest? The Chromebook Plus CX3402 from ASUS is currently $150 off, but time's running out.

Although the CX3402 doesn't offer a convertible design, ASUS makes up for that by providing a lightweight and extremely portable Chromebook. It weighs a paltry 3.17 pounds and is less than 3/4 of an inch thick. That's quite impressive and makes for a perfect classroom companion that won't drag you down when you go from classroom to classroom.

In addition to being thin and lightweight, the Chromebook Plus CX3402 includes 12 months of Google One AI Premium. Much like the other Chromebook Plus models, this gives you access to Gemini Advanced, along with 2TB of cloud storage via Google Drive.

✅Recommended if: You want an ultrathin and lightweight Chromebook that has most, but not all, of the bells and whistles.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a Chromebook with a convertible design.

While it's great being able to save $150 on a Chromebook of this caliber, there is one thing to be aware of. Namely, the Chromebook Plus CX3402 doesn't sport a convertible design. This alone might be enough of a deal breaker for those who need a device to take handwritten notes on, even if everything else is perfect.

Even still, I suggest at least keeping the CX3402 in consideration when comparing it to other Chromebooks. But, you'll need to decide sooner rather than later as Best Buy's Black Friday in July deals promotion is ending soon.