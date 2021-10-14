What you need to know
- Chrome OS' Phone Hub feature could soon let you take phone calls on your Chromebook.
- The functionality could be tied to the upcoming "Eche" feature.
- Once "Eche" rolls out, you'll be able to mirror your Pixel phone on your Chromebook desktop.
Google will soon make it possible for users to make phone calls from their Chromebooks, according to a new commit added to the Chromium Gerrit.
While the commit suggests it will only enable notifications for incoming calls, the actual flag description points to it enabling the ability to make and receive calls. As pointed out by the folks at ChromeUnboxed, it wouldn't make any sense to have notifications for outgoing calls.
The functionality is likely to be a part of an upcoming "Eche" feature, which will enable Pixel users to mirror their phone screen to their Chromebook. This could also mean that the ability to make and receive phone calls from a Chromebook will be limited to Pixel users, at least initially. Google may eventually expand the feature to more Android devices.
The feature is likely to work similarly to Microsoft's Your Phone app, which makes it possible to make and receive calls from the best Samsung phones on your PC. It also allows users to interact with their favorite Android apps and device content on their PC with the Phone Screen feature.
Like the ability to take phone calls, the phone mirroring feature is also not functional right now, even in the Canary Channel. While there's no word on exactly when the rollout will begin, it should become available in the beta channel a few weeks before it becomes widely available to users.
Aside from the ability to take phone calls, Google is also working on allowing Chromebook users to view their recent photos in the Phone Hub UI. The feature was first announced at Google I/O earlier this year and is expected to begin rolling out to users sometime before the end of the year.
Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (2H) review: Faster, better, and much pricier
Acer has updated just about every Chromebook in its substantial line-up over the course of 2021, and now they’re circling back again. This season’s refresh of the Spin 514 is more business-minded than the consumer-friendly model we saw eight months ago.
The Oculus Quest 2's one-year anniversary marks how much it has grown
The Oculus Quest 2 is the only way you should experience VR in 2021, and it's improved mightily since its launch one year ago. But it isn't without its long-term flaws, and there are still some software features Oculus has yet to add.
YouTube Music is available on even more Wear OS 2 smartwatches
The YouTube Music app is officially coming to more Wear OS smartwatches outside the Galaxy Watch 4.
These are the Chromebook accessories your student needs!
This school year is unlike any in recent memory, but there are still ways to ensure your child has everything they need to be ready, whether they're distance learning or back in the classroom.