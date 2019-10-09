Google rolled out Chrome 77 for all supported platforms last month, adding the ability to share a webpage across multiple devices. As reported by the folks over at Android Police, the company is now working on another similar feature that will make it possible for users to click a hyperlinked phone number or highlight it on desktop and call it from their smartphone.

The feature, which is currently available in Chrome beta 78, opens a prompt whenever users click on a hyperlinked phone number, asking them which device they want to use to call the number from. In addition to hyperlinked phone numbers, users can also highlight and right-click on any phone number to send it to their phone.