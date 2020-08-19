What you need to know
- An Android 11 update will change how third-party camera apps work on Google's operating system.
- Users will no longer be able to use apps that aren't built-in to capture photos in third-party apps.
- Google says that this is done for security reasons.
With Android 11, Google is imposing an additional limit on how camera apps may plug into the system. Specifically, it's limiting what camera apps other than the default built-in app would be able to do.
As reported by Android Police, Google is mandating that third-party app without their own camera functionality can only launch the default camera app to carry out either image or video capture. Before this, a user would be presented with a dialogue allowing them to choose from the camera apps installed on their device.
The developer documentation reads:
Starting in Android 11, only pre-installed system camera apps can respond to the following intent actions:
- android.media.action.VIDEO_CAPTURE
- android.media.action.IMAGE_CAPTURE
- android.media.action.IMAGE_CAPTURE_SECURE
If more than one pre-installed system camera app is available, the system presents a dialog for the user to select an app. If you want your app to use a specific third-party camera app to capture images or videos on its behalf, you can make these intents explicit by setting a package name or component for the intent.
Google says it's doing this for safety reasons, and on the consumer end, it's hard to see how this would be a huge deal for most people. If you change your default camera app to another one, you won't notice the change in most common scenarios like quickly shaping photos by double-clicking the power button and the like.
That said, there is one use case where this becomes troublesome. If a user were to set another app as the default camera app and then disable the built-in camera app, it would effectively break the system. You won't be able to capture images in apps without their own camera functionality until you re-enable it and use it side-by-side your preferred camera option. It's not ideal, but it's not terrible either.
No, Google isn't killing third-party camera apps in Android 11
