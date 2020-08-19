With Android 11, Google is imposing an additional limit on how camera apps may plug into the system. Specifically, it's limiting what camera apps other than the default built-in app would be able to do.

As reported by Android Police, Google is mandating that third-party app without their own camera functionality can only launch the default camera app to carry out either image or video capture. Before this, a user would be presented with a dialogue allowing them to choose from the camera apps installed on their device.

The developer documentation reads:

Starting in Android 11, only pre-installed system camera apps can respond to the following intent actions: android.media.action.VIDEO_CAPTURE

android.media.action.IMAGE_CAPTURE

android.media.action.IMAGE_CAPTURE_SECURE If more than one pre-installed system camera app is available, the system presents a dialog for the user to select an app. If you want your app to use a specific third-party camera app to capture images or videos on its behalf, you can make these intents explicit by setting a package name or component for the intent.

Google says it's doing this for safety reasons, and on the consumer end, it's hard to see how this would be a huge deal for most people. If you change your default camera app to another one, you won't notice the change in most common scenarios like quickly shaping photos by double-clicking the power button and the like.

That said, there is one use case where this becomes troublesome. If a user were to set another app as the default camera app and then disable the built-in camera app, it would effectively break the system. You won't be able to capture images in apps without their own camera functionality until you re-enable it and use it side-by-side your preferred camera option. It's not ideal, but it's not terrible either.

No, Google isn't killing third-party camera apps in Android 11