Remember Bugsnax ? The little indie that stole the show at Sony's PS5 showcase, standing among games like Horizon Forbidden West and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. We've now received a new look at its gameplay. It was through a short teaser trailer, but it only makes us more excited to get our hands on it.

As a journalist under the tutelage of C. Clumby Clumbernut, your job is to go to Snaktooth Island and photograph the lovable little creatures scurrying about. You'll also need to help feed the locals, so... don't form an attachment to the bugsnax. Too late?

Bugsnax is expected to release for PS5, PS4, and PC in holiday 2020. Unfortunately, we don't have an exact launch date just yet. We'll need to see when Sony plans on releasing the PS5, which it has been reticent to detail in terms or price and launch date.