It's a clash of the league's two most in-form quarterbacks as Justin Herbert's Chargers take on Lamar Jackson's Ravens in one of the weekend's most hotly anticipated fixtures.

Read on for full details on how to watch Chargers vs Ravens, no matter where you are in the world.

On current form Jackson looks like a shoe-in for MVP, almost single handedly taking the Ravens to the top of the AFC North.

His most recent next-level performance saw him notch up a career high of 442 yards and four touchdowns in Baltimore's thrilling comeback victory against the Colts on Monday night.

Herbert has been in equally unassailable form, with his four passing touchdowns helping LA vanquish the Cleveland Browns in a nail-biting 47-42 victory last Sunday.

With both teams boasting 4-1 records, this clash of the in-form quarterbacks looks likely to be the neutrals pick of this week's fixtures.

Read on as we explain below how to get a Chargers vs Ravens live stream for Sunday's game.

Chargers vs Ravens: Where and when?

These two teams meet at Gillette Stadium in Gillette Stadium on Sunday October 17 with kick-off set for 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST / 4am AEDT.

Watch Chargers vs Ravens online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Chargers vs Ravens but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

