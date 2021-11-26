Black Friday is the time of year where you can save a ton of money on some much-needed accessories. Some of the best Black Friday PS5 deals include SSDs, headsets, and more, but you may find discounts on products you haven't even thought of, like charging stations. Because the DualSense controller doesn't take batteries, it needs to be charged up fairly frequently depending on how much you play. If you don't want to keep plugging it into your console, you can get a pretty good charging dock for under $20.

DualSense charging docks are a dime a dozen, and to be quite honest, most of them don't stand out from one another in terms of performance. What sets them apart are their looks and price. Most of them tend to be anywhere between $20 to $30, but for Black Friday you can get OIVO's charging stand for just $18.

Save on this DualSense charging station

OVIO PS5 Controller Charging Station | $18 Charge up your DualSense controllers with this OIVO charging dock on sale for Black Friday. While the sale isn't a huge one, this is around the cheapest you'll find a charging dock, as most are priced between $20 to $30 dollars. With an LED indicator to conveniently show charge levels and fast two-hour charging, it's a great accessory to have. $18 at Amazon

This dock can charge two controllers at once, and a LED indicator is there to show charging status. Controllers can be fully charged in about two hours with the OIVO stand, and if you're not satisfied it also comes with a three-year warranty.

As someone who has a charging dock for my DualSense controllers, albeit the official one from Sony, I can definitely say how nice it is to be able to place your controllers on the dock after a gaming session so that they're ready for the next.