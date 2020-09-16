The Tacklife T8 jump starter and power bank is on sale for $47.59 when you use the code H7PZJINP during checkout at Amazon. Without the code, the T8 is going for close to $70. It regularly sells for as much as $80 with only the rare drop using codes like this.

This is the sort of emergency tool everyone should have. Keep it in your car and be ready. You never know when the battery might die and you find yourself stranded on the side of the road with a phone you've been using all day. Get your car going again and keep your phone topped off in case you need to call emergency services. It's a great dual-threat for helping you out in a pinch.

You never know Tacklife T8 800A Peak 18000mAh car jump starter and portable power bank This powerful jump starter works on 12V cars, SUVs, trucks, and more. It can jump start up to 30 times per charge and power mobile devices via two USB ports and an 18000mAh capacity. It even has an LED flashlight and a 2-year warranty. $47.59 $69.99 $22 off See at Amazon With coupon: H7PZJINP

The T8 has 800 amps at peak current, and it's powerful enough to work on a variety of vehicles including 12V cars, SUVs, trucks, vans, and more. When it's fully charged it can provide up to 30 jump starts. Hopefully, you won't need that many!

The T8 will also hold its charge for up to a year when not in use. That's useful because it means you can charge it and then set it aside until you really need it. When your car breaks down a few months out, you won't be caught with a dead battery and a dead jump starter. Just manually use the Off mode to slow down the battery's self-discharge and turn it back to On when you want to use it.

In addition to the jump starter, it also doubles as an 18000mAh power bank. The device has two USB ports, one of which is equipped with Quick Charge technology. Whether you can take advantage of that fast charging tech or not, you'll still be able to recharge a lot of your devices with a battery that large. Other car accessories can also be recharged using the DC port.

On the front is a powerful LED that can work as an emergency flashlight. Use the Red light to function as a traffic warning signal. You can also switch between a Strobe or SOS signal. Other features include a built-in compass and an LCD screen that displays the remaining battery life.

Tacklife covers the T8 with a two-year warranty.