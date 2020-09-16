The Tacklife T8 jump starter and power bank is on sale for $47.59 when you use the code H7PZJINP during checkout at Amazon. Without the code, the T8 is going for close to $70. It regularly sells for as much as $80 with only the rare drop using codes like this.
This is the sort of emergency tool everyone should have. Keep it in your car and be ready. You never know when the battery might die and you find yourself stranded on the side of the road with a phone you've been using all day. Get your car going again and keep your phone topped off in case you need to call emergency services. It's a great dual-threat for helping you out in a pinch.
You never know
Tacklife T8 800A Peak 18000mAh car jump starter and portable power bank
This powerful jump starter works on 12V cars, SUVs, trucks, and more. It can jump start up to 30 times per charge and power mobile devices via two USB ports and an 18000mAh capacity. It even has an LED flashlight and a 2-year warranty.
$47.59
$69.99 $22 off
The T8 has 800 amps at peak current, and it's powerful enough to work on a variety of vehicles including 12V cars, SUVs, trucks, vans, and more. When it's fully charged it can provide up to 30 jump starts. Hopefully, you won't need that many!
The T8 will also hold its charge for up to a year when not in use. That's useful because it means you can charge it and then set it aside until you really need it. When your car breaks down a few months out, you won't be caught with a dead battery and a dead jump starter. Just manually use the Off mode to slow down the battery's self-discharge and turn it back to On when you want to use it.
In addition to the jump starter, it also doubles as an 18000mAh power bank. The device has two USB ports, one of which is equipped with Quick Charge technology. Whether you can take advantage of that fast charging tech or not, you'll still be able to recharge a lot of your devices with a battery that large. Other car accessories can also be recharged using the DC port.
On the front is a powerful LED that can work as an emergency flashlight. Use the Red light to function as a traffic warning signal. You can also switch between a Strobe or SOS signal. Other features include a built-in compass and an LCD screen that displays the remaining battery life.
Tacklife covers the T8 with a two-year warranty.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Are you going to download the One UI 3.0 beta for your Galaxy phone?
One UI 3.0 looks to be a big upgrade for Galaxy phones. Do you plan on joining the public beta once it's available?
AT&T plans to roll out cheaper, ad-supported phone plans starting next year
AT&T Chief Executive John Stankey has revealed that the carrier is planning to offer wireless phone plans subsidized by ads as soon as next year.
Samsung’s first Galaxy F series phone emerges in leak
Samsung's first Galaxy F series phone may be based on the Galaxy M31, which was launched earlier this year. According to a listing on the Google Play Console, the Galaxy F41 will feature an Infinity-U display and Samsung's Exynos 9611 chipset.
The best universal car mounts for your Android phone
Make sure you've got a quality car mount for your phone before you head off for a summer trip as more and more states and cities impose hands-free laws!