With the NFL Pro Bowl not occurring this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Electronic Arts and the NFL announced today that various celebrities, NFL legends, and current players will be taking part in a special online version of the event, with competitors playing each against one another in Madden NFL 21 .

Dubbed The Pro Bowl: The Madden NFL 21 Edition Presented by Verizon, the event will be streamed live on the NFL's YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook pages, as well as on EA Madden NFL's Twitch channel on Sunday, January 31 at 5:00 p.m. EST.

When the games kick off, fans will see Snoop Dogg partner up with NFL superstars Deshaun Watson and Derrick Henry, as well as NFL legend Keyshawn Johnson to represent the AFC team in Madden. As for the NFC team, Bubba Wallace will partner up with Marshawn Lynch, Kyler Murray, and Jamal Adams. Both teams will play a game in Madden NFL 21 from their homes using the official Pro Bowl rosters, with a different team member tapping in to play each quarter.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Charissa Thompson will host the event, and popular streamers Ninja, FaZe Swagg, AustinShow, and AMP will also be hosting live watch parties on their own channels. The event will also be rebroadcast on the NFL Network at 8:00 p.m. EST and 12:30 a.m. EST.

Alongside the announcement of the event, EA also revealed that a free trial of Madden NFL 21 would be available starting on January 28, and lasting up until January 31. After that, Madden NFL 21: Superstar Edition will be discounted by 60% across all platforms for an additional week, until February 8, 2021.