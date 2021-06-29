Carl Pei's new startup, Nothing, revealed in May that its first pair of true wireless earbuds would arrive in June. The company has now announced that the earbuds will make their global debut at an event on July 27 at 9 AM ET. The exact reason behind the delay, however, isn't clear.

Although there is very little that we know about the Ear 1 at this point, they are expected to be priced significantly lower than the best wireless earbuds from Samsung, Apple, Sony, and other established brands. Nothing has already confirmed that it plans to "deliver value from day one." This isn't surprising, since the focus on offering great value was one of the main reasons why OnePlus became so popular among consumers around the world in a short span of time.

The forward-thinking consumer technology company says the Ear 1 "combines raw beauty with rich and precise sound for a pure listening experience." The earbuds have been designed in partnership with Sweden's Teenage Engineering and are said to feature a "stripped-down aesthetic."

As confirmed by the company earlier this month, Ear 1 will also make its India debut on the same day as its global launch. A landing page for the true wireless earbuds is already live on Flipkart, one of India's largest e-commerce platforms. Initially, at least, Nothing products will be available exclusively via the Walmart-owned retailer in the country.

While Nothing's initial focus will be on audio products, it plans to create "an ecosystem of interconnected devices" eventually. Carl Pei, who co-founded OnePlus with Pete Lau in December 2013, left the smartphone company in October last year to start a new venture. Pei formally announced Nothing in January this year as a new "consumer technology company."