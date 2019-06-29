Best answer: Yes. Most headsets these days can be used on multiple platforms including your phone. However, you may need to pick up an adapter to make it work.

PlayStation Wireless & Proprietary Adapters

So, you want to use your PS4 headset with your phone. No problem! Included with the PS4 Gold and Platinum Wireless Headset is a proprietary adapter you need for the headset to work. This is one drawback to the PS4 is that their wireless audio feels like an afterthought.

Usually, this little piece of technology would be plugged into a USB port on your PlayStation 4; without it, your licensed headset won't communicate with your PS4. The same concept works with your phone. Without this adapter, your headset cannot communicate with your phone, but by using a female USB to micro-USB cable you can plug the proprietary adapter into your phone, thus allowing you to use your Gold Wireless headset!

These converter cables are common and can be found for any phone, whether it needs female USB to USB type-C or your generation of iPhone plug. A solid converter without a cord can also be used, but these can be bulky and add an extra two inches onto the bottom of your phone once the adapter is plugged in.

Bluetooth

If you are using a headset that isn't officially licensed by PlayStation, you would have had to set up a portable wireless transceiver on your PS4. Basically, this is the nonproprietary version of the adapter mentioned above, only this allows your PS4 to communicate with Bluetooth devices instead of the licensed headsets. Your phone should already be able to do this. No adapter necessary! Simply pair your headset to your phone's Bluetooth.

3.5mm Audio Jack

While many people are moving to wireless, the simplicity of a 3.5mm audio jack can be a breath of fresh air. If you are using a 3.5mm wired headset on your PS4, it really is as simple as plugging it into your phone instead... unless you happen to have one of those new phones without an audio jack. Luckily, there are converters that you can turn your lightning or micro USB port into an audio jack.

Adapters for all

The moral of this story really seems to be, "Yes, with an adapter." The licensed headsets with proprietary adapters need another adapter for it to work but it will indeed work. Bluetooth wireless headsets don't need an adapter to work with your phone but you would need an adapter for it work with your PS4 in the first place. Even your wired headsets might need an adapter depending on the type of phone you have.

But no matter which setup you have, with the right adapters, yes your PS4 Headset can work with your phone. Adapters for all!