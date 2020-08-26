Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available for preorder on all platforms. There are three editions of the game: standard edition, cross-gen edition and ultimate edition. Any digital preorder grants access to Operator Frank Woods and an assault rifle Weapon Blueprint for use in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The standard edition just grants a copy of the game on PS4 or Xbox One, while the cross-gen edition is $70 and includes a next-gen copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. So, if you want to play the version that'll take advantage of your PS5 or Xbox Series X, then you'll need to pay a bit more. The cross-gen edition also includes the Confrontation Weapons Pack.

The Ultimate Edition includes the cross-gen edition but also throws in the Land, Sea and Air Pack, three Operator Skins, three Vehicle Skins, three Weapon Blueprints and a Battle Pass Bundle (1 Season Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips).

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to release on November 13, 2020. The campaign is taking the form of a spy thriller that focuses on player choice.