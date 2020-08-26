What you need to know
- Preorders for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are now live.
- If you want the next-generation version of the game, you'll need to pay a little more.
- The cross-gen edition is $70.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available for preorder on all platforms. There are three editions of the game: standard edition, cross-gen edition and ultimate edition. Any digital preorder grants access to Operator Frank Woods and an assault rifle Weapon Blueprint for use in Call of Duty: Warzone.
The standard edition just grants a copy of the game on PS4 or Xbox One, while the cross-gen edition is $70 and includes a next-gen copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. So, if you want to play the version that'll take advantage of your PS5 or Xbox Series X, then you'll need to pay a bit more. The cross-gen edition also includes the Confrontation Weapons Pack.
The Ultimate Edition includes the cross-gen edition but also throws in the Land, Sea and Air Pack, three Operator Skins, three Vehicle Skins, three Weapon Blueprints and a Battle Pass Bundle (1 Season Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips).
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to release on November 13, 2020. The campaign is taking the form of a spy thriller that focuses on player choice.
Standard or cross-gen
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Cold War era
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War takes players to the 1980s with a thriller-esque campaign at the height of tension between superpowers. This is just the standard PS4 edition of the game, while the cross-gen version is $70 and includes the digital PS5 version of the game. The ultimate edition includes the cross-gen version and some extra digital goodies.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a choice-driven thriller campaign
We got the chance to check out the campaign of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, where espionage and conspiracy are at the center of a political thriller. Here's what we found.
You can now pre-order Nubia's RedMagic 5S gaming phone for $579
Nubia’s latest flagship gaming phone, the RedMagic 5S is now available to pre-order in the U.S. and Canada. The phone features a 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, and 55W fast charging.
Unboxing the Surface Duo: Hands-on with Microsoft's ambitious new phone
The Surface Duo is finally here, and we're doing that age-old tradition of pulling tabs, ripping off plastic, and diving into the hardware.
Games we want to see enhanced for PlayStation 5
With the expectation of backward compatibility on PlayStation 5, our libraries of games are already looking good for the new console, but how will those games look next to new releases? Here is a list of games we are hoping to see enhanced for PS5.